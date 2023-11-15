What: I-BAND Annual Meeting

When: Registration opens at 8 a.m. CST, Sat., Nov. 18, 2023

Where: Ramada Hotel, 1400 E. Interchange Ave., Bismarck, ND 58501; Contact: Kari Goldade, (701) 214-0639 or independent.beef.assoc.nd@gmail.com

Description: The Independent Beef Association of North Dakota (I-BAND), an R-CALF USA and USCA affiliate organization, will host its annual meeting on Saturday, Nov. 18. The event will take place at the Ramada Hotel located at 1400 E. Interchange Ave, in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Registration begins at 8 a.m.

A free hamburger lunch will be served. A prime rib supper will be available for $25 a plate and a kid’s plate will be available for $10. The convention is open to the public and all are welcome to attend. RSVPs are encouraged, contact Kari at (701) 214-0639 or independent.beef.assoc.nd@gmail.com . Lodging is available at the Ramada Hotel, call 1-800-554-7077 to make a room reservation. For more information visit https://i-band.org/ .

–Independent Beef Association of North Dakota