I-BAND Convention, Bismarck, Nov 20-21

Plan to attend the 2020 Convention to be held at the Ramada in Bismarck, ND this year! We have an excellent lineup of speakers. Come on out for a day to discuss the issues regarding our cattle industry. Grab your friends and neighbors and come help make a difference!

Contact us if you would like to sponsor the event or feel free to bring an item for the live and silent auctions.

Zoom links will be posted on our webpage and on Facebook, as well as emailed, for the Resolutions meeting on Friday night as well as our speakers on Saturday if you wish to attend virtually.

*AGENDA*

November 20~

4:30 pm ~ Resolutions; Members welcome to join!

November 21 ~

8:00 am to 9:00 am CST- Registration

9:00- 10:30 President’s Welcome and Introductions- Dwight Keller

Annual Meeting: Minutes – Resolutions- Nomination of Directors

10:30 – 11:00- Break –

11:00 – 12:00 – ND State Animal Health Update- Dr. Susan Keller

12:00 – 1:00 – Lunch- Sponsor Recognition

1:00- 1:50 – Ag Commissioner, Doug Goehring

2:00 – 2:50 – Gene Graner, Heartland Investors

3:00 – 3:50- Dave Wright

4:00 – 5:00 – Bill Bullard, R-CALF CEO

5:30 – 6:30 – Social Hour

6:30 – 7:40– Banquet – Speaker Jeff Erhardt

7:40 – 8:00 – Awards

8:00 – 9:00 – Gun Raffle, Silent and Live Auctions

