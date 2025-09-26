I-BAND convention: Oct. 4, Bismarck

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The Independent Beef Association of North Dakota will gather for its annual convention Oct. 4 beginning at 8 am at the Radisson Hotel in Bismarck.

Contact Kari Goldade at kari@iband.org if you plan to attend. Go to I-band.org for more information.

Tentative schedule:

October 3 ~

4:00 ~ Resolutions

October 4 ~

8:00-9:30 ~ Registration; Trade Show & Silent Auction Begins

9:30-10:45~ Business Meeting & Director Elections

10:45 – 11:45 ~ Dr. Ethan Andress, DVM, North Dakota State Veterinarian

11:45 – 12:00 – Matt Perdue – NDFU Presidential Candidate

12:00 ~ Lunch – All American Burger Bar –

12:30– Shelly Ziesch, NDFU Presidential Candidate

12:45 – Representative Julie Fedorchak (staff)

1:00 – 2:00 – Jeffery Clarke

2:00- 3:00 – Zoom with Shad Sullivan

3:00 – 3:15 ~ Break – (Sponsored by Rugby Livestock )

Be sure to check out the silent auction items!

3:15 ~ Round Table – Dave Hyde, Frank Tomac,

Leo McDonnell, Kim Ulmer

5:15 ~ Representative Dori Hauck

6:15 ~ Social

6:45 ~ President’s Message

7:00 ~ Prime Rib Supper – Please RSVP by 9-29-25

7:15 ~ Spencer Waege – Retired NFL Player

8:00 ~Wheel Award

~Trade Show & Silent Auction Closes

8:15 ~ Live Auction

~ 50/50 Raffle

Feel Free to stay and visit afterwards!