I-BAND convention: Oct. 4, Bismarck
The Independent Beef Association of North Dakota will gather for its annual convention Oct. 4 beginning at 8 am at the Radisson Hotel in Bismarck.
Contact Kari Goldade at kari@iband.org if you plan to attend. Go to I-band.org for more information.
Tentative schedule:
October 3 ~
4:00 ~ Resolutions
October 4 ~
8:00-9:30 ~ Registration; Trade Show & Silent Auction Begins
9:30-10:45~ Business Meeting & Director Elections
10:45 – 11:45 ~ Dr. Ethan Andress, DVM, North Dakota State Veterinarian
11:45 – 12:00 – Matt Perdue – NDFU Presidential Candidate
12:00 ~ Lunch – All American Burger Bar –
12:30– Shelly Ziesch, NDFU Presidential Candidate
12:45 – Representative Julie Fedorchak (staff)
1:00 – 2:00 – Jeffery Clarke
2:00- 3:00 – Zoom with Shad Sullivan
3:00 – 3:15 ~ Break – (Sponsored by Rugby Livestock )
Be sure to check out the silent auction items!
3:15 ~ Round Table – Dave Hyde, Frank Tomac,
Leo McDonnell, Kim Ulmer
5:15 ~ Representative Dori Hauck
6:15 ~ Social
6:45 ~ President’s Message
7:00 ~ Prime Rib Supper – Please RSVP by 9-29-25
7:15 ~ Spencer Waege – Retired NFL Player
8:00 ~Wheel Award
~Trade Show & Silent Auction Closes
8:15 ~ Live Auction
~ 50/50 Raffle
Feel Free to stay and visit afterwards!