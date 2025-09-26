YOUR AD HERE »

I-BAND convention: Oct. 4, Bismarck

News |

Share this story

The Independent Beef Association of North Dakota will gather for its annual convention Oct. 4 beginning at 8 am at the Radisson Hotel in Bismarck.

Contact Kari Goldade at kari@iband.org if you plan to attend. Go to I-band.org for more information.

Tentative schedule:

October 3 ~

4:00 ~ Resolutions

October 4 ~ 

8:00-9:30 ~ Registration; Trade Show & Silent Auction Begins

9:30-10:45~ Business Meeting & Director Elections 

10:45 – 11:45 ~ Dr. Ethan Andress, DVM, North Dakota State Veterinarian 

11:45 – 12:00 – Matt Perdue – NDFU Presidential Candidate

12:00 ~ Lunch  – All American Burger Bar –

12:30– Shelly Ziesch, NDFU Presidential Candidate

12:45 – Representative Julie Fedorchak (staff)  

1:00 – 2:00 – Jeffery Clarke

2:00- 3:00 – Zoom with Shad Sullivan

3:00 – 3:15 ~ Break – (Sponsored by Rugby Livestock ) 

                    Be sure to check out the silent auction items!

3:15 ~ Round Table – Dave Hyde, Frank Tomac, 

                 Leo McDonnell, Kim Ulmer

5:15 ~ Representative Dori Hauck

6:15 ~ Social 

6:45 ~ President’s Message

7:00 ~ Prime Rib Supper – Please RSVP by 9-29-25

7:15 ~ Spencer Waege –  Retired NFL Player

8:00 ~Wheel Award

         ~Trade Show & Silent Auction Closes

8:15 ~ Live Auction

         ~ 50/50 Raffle

                           Feel Free to stay and visit afterwards!

Share this story
News
See more