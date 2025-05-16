I-BAND distributes disaster relief funds to local families and producers



Sterling, ND—In the wake of recent fire-related hardships, I-BAND has successfully distributed disaster relief funds to impacted individuals and families throughout North Dakota.

The funds were made possible through the generous contributions of individuals, businesses, and community partners who rallied together to support those facing losses. Recipients received direct financial assistance to help with rebuilding efforts, livestock losses, feed and fencing replacement, emergency supplies, and medical bills.

“This distribution represents the strength and resilience of our rural communities,” said Frank Tomac, President. “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who donated and helped make this relief effort possible. These funds provide a helping hand to producers and families who were hit hard through no fault of their own.”

Recipients were identified based on nominations, submitted forms, or need assessments, and funds were distributed without strings attached to ensure timely support during this critical period.

“Recovery isn’t just about dollars—it’s about hope,” said August Heupel, Vice President. “This effort reminds us that rural America looks after its own.

I-BAND remains committed to serving local communities and will continue to advocate for resources and policies that support independent producers and rural families.

For more information about the relief effort, how to get involved, or to donate to future emergency support efforts, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Kari Goldade at Kari@i-band.org or visit www.i-band.org

–IBAND

