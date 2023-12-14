I-BAND Held Annual Meeting Nov. 17, 18, 2023 

I-BAND held its annual meeting and convention Nov. 17-18, 2023. The first day, the group hosted a policy and resolutions meeting. This is a meeting where new resolutions can be brought forth to be sent to the general membership to be voted on to be adopted as a new policy. All policy that is on the books is also gone through by the board of directors and reviewed. Any change proposed is also sent to the general membership to be voted on.

On Nov. 18, the annual convention and meeting took place starting at 8-9:30, with registration and trade show opening that morning as well.

First on the agenda for the day was the business meeting and director elections. Last year’s old business was read and a financial report given. New business is brought forth including the reading of new proposed resolutions and the reading of changes to existing policy. Director elections are also held where names for respective district openings are nominated to be voted on by members.

Next up in the morning was North Dakota State Veterinarian Dr. Ethan Andress. Dr. Andress has been a staple at the annual meeting for a number of years and always gives a fantastic presentation. This year’s topics included anthrax, which included what conditions are favorable for anthrax, what are the symptoms and also what can be done to prevent an outbreak such as giving the anthrax vaccine. Another hot topic discussed and one that is relatively new and up and coming is Neospora Caninum. Neospora Caninum is carried by coyotes and could lead to increased abortions in cattle. I-BAND directors are busy trying to get out ahead of this, talking with state Game and Fish officials and the Department of Agriculture. I-BAND appreciates Dr. Andress’ presentation.

The afternoon session started with Tyler Schau, hedging strategist with agmarket.net . Tyler gave a great presentation about what he does, what he sees going on in the cattle market. Tyler talked about some of the best ways he feels producers can protect themselves and also stressed that each operation and scenario is different when selecting what kind of protection on the board is needed. Some talk was also had about how the CME doesn’t seem to care about fundamentals in the market, which can make marketing extremely difficult and frustrating.

Following Tyler, Corby Ward, the N.D. Chief Brand Inspector, and Dawson Brost, Deputy Inspector, stopped by to show members the new digital format brand inspectors are beginning to switch over to in the state. Corby said the new process will streamline the inspection process in the barns and on the ranch. He stressed that nothing changes with the inspection or the paperwork and the paperwork will all be done on an iPad rather than by hand.

The last afternoon spot was quite a highlight. Justin Tupper, President of USCA, Brett Kenzy, President of R-CALF, and Frank Tomac, president of I-BAND all sat down and had a roundtable discussion with questions taken from the audience. This was a very productive discussion and one that when done in the future will need a longer time slot! Lots of topics were discussed and debated including, MCOOL, Checkoff reform, the CME, Farm Bill, Cattle contract library and MRNA. It was a very productive and respectful conversation. It was quite a treat and it can’t be stressed enough the good connections I-BAND has with these national cattle groups it is affiliated with.

After the day’s speakers a social and prime rib supper was held. Along with supper, a silent auction was held. During supper, Justin Trammell, with Panhandle Meat Processing in Texas gave a great talk about his family’s meat processing business. He spoke about their passion and the need for local processing in communities. He also spoke about the process of starting a meat processing business and the continual hoops they had to jump through and push back on from the government.

To end the night was a great live auction fundraiser. It was a great time to unwind, visit, and have fun.

Be on the lookout for November 2024 for the next annual meeting and convention! I BAND has big things going on and needs your support! Thank you.

–I-BAND