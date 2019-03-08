I-BAND lauds passage of Meat Labeling Bill; urges governor Burgum to sign

3/5/2019 ~ The Independent Beef Association of North Dakota (I-BAND) is lauding the North Dakota Senate's passage of House Bill 1400 on Monday, March 4 in a 44:1 vote. The bill, supported by I-BAND, will ensure truthful labeling of meat at the point of sale. The bill will now be sent to Governor Doug Burgum. Also passed on March 4 was companion legislation, House Concurrent Resolution 3024, which directs Congress to adopt similar legislation on the federal level differentiating meat from cultured or lab-grown products.

The following statement can be attributed to Dwight Keller, I-BAND President:

"We're very pleased that the North Dakota legislature has taken meaningful steps to ensure consumers have appropriate information when purchasing beef to feed their families. I-BAND members are unanimous in their support for this legislation and we've worked diligently with lawmakers to shepherd this sensible, reasonable bill forward. I-BAND believes that our partnership with consumers includes truthful labeling and advertising so there is a clear understanding whether beef in retail cases is derived from an animal or if it's produced through unconventional production methods. I-BAND now urges Governor Burgum to sign this legislation into law."

North Dakota joins a number of states currently considering similar legislation.

"This legislation is the absolute right step to take and the timing is right," noted Keller. "The production of cultured or plant-based alternative proteins is a rapidly evolving industry and it's important for the rules pertaining to labeling of those substances be promulgated before retail sales begin in earnest. This must be done with the best interests of consumers in mind. I'm proud that North Dakota lawmakers are doing exactly that."

In November, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the two agencies will hold joint oversight of lab cultured food products. FDA will oversee cell collection and growth as well as cell banks. USDA will provide oversight of production and labeling of food products grown in laboratories from the cells of livestock and poultry.

–I-BAND