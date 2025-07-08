I-BAND Signs Joint Letter Urging USDA to Maintain Ban on Mexican Cattle Imports Amid Screwworm Threat

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Sterling, ND — The Independent Beef Association of North Dakota (I-BAND) has joined a coalition of national, state, and county cattle associations in signing a formal letter to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to immediately reverse its decision to reopen southern ports for live cattle imports from Mexico.

The joint letter, transmitted electronically to Secretary Rollins on July 3, 2025, outlines deep concerns over the continued presence and northward spread of the New World Screwworm (NWS) in Mexico. The USDA itself has acknowledged the devastating impact this pest poses to livestock, wildlife, and even humans—warning of “catastrophic” consequences should it reach the United States.

“Reopening the border to live cattle imports from Mexico while active screwworm outbreaks persist is an unnecessary gamble with the health of our national herd and rural livelihoods,” said I-BAND President Frank Tomac. “The USDA’s duty is to protect U.S. livestock producers—not put them at risk for the sake of trade expediency.”

The letter calls for the USDA to:

• Maintain the current ban on Mexican cattle, bison, and equines until NWS is eradicated within Mexico’s borders.

• Produce a science-based, quantitative risk assessment of reopening the border.

• Provide public notice and comment before lifting any safeguards.

Recent USDA reports confirm multiple detections of NWS in Mexico as of June 2025. The agency’s June 30 announcement of a phased reopening lacks a clear explanation of how risk was assessed or mitigated, raising alarms among U.S. cattlemen. The coalition of signatories—representing more than a dozen states—warns that relaxing import restrictions now will eliminate the last line of defense against a pest that has already breached containment efforts in Panama and southern Mexico.

“The threat is real, and the consequences are permanent,” Tomac said. “Now is the time for caution, not compromise.”

In addition to signing the national letter, I-BAND will be asking North Dakota’s congressional delegation, state legislators, and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring to strongly oppose the USDA’s decision and push to keep the border closed until the threat is fully eliminated.

I-BAND joins associations from California, Colorado, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, Washington, Wyoming, and others, alongside national organizations including R-CALF USA and the International Texas Longhorn Association, in calling for immediate USDA action.

–I-BAND