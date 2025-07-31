I-BAND Urges State Veterinarians to Support Southern Border Closure Over New World Screwworm Threat

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Sterling, ND — The Independent Beef Association of North Dakota (I-BAND) has formally reached out to our state veterinarians, urging them to support the indefinite closure of the U.S.–Mexico border to live cattle imports until the New World Screwworm (NWS) is fully eradicated.

This devastating livestock pest poses a serious threat to the health and welfare of U.S. cattle herds, wildlife, and even domestic pets. The USDA itself has warned that an outbreak could have catastrophic consequences for American agriculture. Despite these warnings, live cattle imports from Mexico have resumed—an action that I-BAND strongly opposes.

“We believe that prevention is better than a national disaster,” said Frank Tomac, I-BAND President. “State veterinarians are in a key position to influence policy and advocate for the safety of their producers and livestock industries. We’re asking them to stand with us and push for a halt to imports until the threat has been fully neutralized.”

I-BAND continues to call on USDA leadership, state officials, and industry groups to prioritize biosecurity and act swiftly before NWS becomes more than just a southern threat.

–I-BAND