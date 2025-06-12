“I DO” in Yesteryears.

This past few weeks has found my husband and I traveling to central Oklahoma and then to Southeastern Nebraska for weddings of granddaughters, and what gala events they were. During the hours spent driving to and from and back again, we reminisced about how different wedding events are today from just a few years ago. First off, we are proud of both granddaughters for finding fine young men to marry and both seem to have their priorities straight as they enter into what is hopefully a forever relationship.

Because I was in a wedding state of mind, I retrieved a beautiful little wedding book that belonged to my grandmother. That book contains photos and a newspaper write-up about her wedding which took place January 1, 1913 and was held at the bride’s home in Lyons, Nebraska, officiated by the local Methodist Minister. The wedding was attended by a few nearby relatives of the couple, attended by a friend of each. A newspaper article describes the good character of the couple and when describing my grandfather, it states that he “is an energetic young man of excellent character and entirely deserving of the accomplished helpmate he has won.” The photograph in the book shows a pretty young gal in her homemade wedding dress and her handsome groom in his Sunday suit.

There are no wedding pictures of either my parents’ or my husband parents’ weddings as both couples were married in the mid to late 1930s during the heart of the Great Depression. There was no money for such affairs and both couples were married with few witnesses in attendance. Both were married by Methodist ministers in their respective parsonages. My dad purchased a new dress for my mother from his $6.00 a week wages (working 7 long days a week as a mechanic), and in her little makeshift wedding book she has a photo of the dress. It was a pretty cotton dress ordered from the Montgomery Ward Catalog for a hefty $2.00. The gifts listed were simple, useful, inexpensive or homemade.

After the depression era and after World War II, money became more available and formal weddings became popular and plentiful. The local newspapers contained photographs of the bride-to-be with an announcement of the impending event, followed by lovely photographs of the wedded couple and a write-up about the wedding. Most weddings were held in a church, followed by cake and punch or coffee in the church hall. There were no meals provided as is the course today, just simple church weddings. Following the activities, the newlywed often found their car decorated with “Just Married” and other writings and a string of tin cans tied to the rear bumper. They were often escorted around town followed by honking horns and sometimes by the groom hauling the bride in a wheel-barrow.

One thing that has disappeared from the list of activities is a “shivaree.” A shivaree is a traditional folk custom, particularly in rural America, that involved a noisy, often chaotic mock serenade for a newly married couple. The tradition involved friends and neighbors gathering at the newly married couple’s residence and making a lot of noise using pots, pans, cowbells, etc., to “wake up” the newlyweds. It was a way to welcome the couple to their new home and celebrate their union with a lot of noise and merriment. Sometimes the intruders would be invited inside where they had fun pulling pranks like removing the labels from canned goods, rearranging furniture, etc.

Weddings are considerably different events today and without a doubt, considerably more elaborate and expensive, but as in the marriages of my grandparents, parents and in-laws described above, their unions ware solid and withstood many years even though the “I DO” of Yesteryear was quite simple.