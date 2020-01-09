ICOW election of officers

At the Casper, January 6, 2020, meeting of the ICOW (Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming) Directors, new officers were elected and new directors were officially assigned to their districts. ICOW offices are held for a two-year term, with an option to renew one time. ICOW’s president for the 2020-2021 term is Les Barkhurst from Saratoga. Vice president is Justin Gerstner from Moorcroft. Continuing on as treasurer is Joyce Menke from Elk Mountain. The new secretary is Judy McCullough from Moorcroft.

ICOW districts are set up the same as the Department of Agriculture districts in combining counties. District 1 directors are Larry Goyen, Torrington and Mike Edwards, Wheatland. District 2: Les Barkhurst and Joyce Menke; District 3: Kay Jensen and Nina David, both from Boulder; District 4: John Hanson, Kaycee and Howard Jones, Rozet; District 5: Tiffany Schwenke, Gillette; District 6: Justin Gerstner and Judy McCullough; District 7: Matt Johnson, Alcova and Tammy Delyea, Douglas.

All the resolutions that were made at the November 2019 annual meeting were voted on by the members and passed. They are as follows:

Animal Health Resolution #10

Whereas ICOW members oppose mandatory animal identification (ID) and Animal Disease Traceability (ADT);

And whereas the State of Wyoming wants to require radio frequency identification (RFID) tags for brucellosis tags;

And whereas the R-CALF USA lawsuit was instrumental in stopping the illegal USDA Animal Disease Traceability (ADT) RFID tag rule;

Therefore be it resolved; that ICOW opposes the state of Wyoming requiring RFID tags for bangs tags.

Marketing Resolution #9

Whereas USA cattle producers raise the safest beef in the world and those producers desire to be able to differentiate their product as USA born, raised and slaughtered;

And whereas USA consumers desire to know where their food and beef are raised;

Therefore be it resolved: that ICOW supports Country of Origin Labeling (COOL) at the state, national, and world trade level.

General Directive # 2

(That) ICOW Board of Directors prepare a letter for the ICOW membership to send to our State and Federal legislative representatives and the Wyoming Governor which outlines ICOW’s 2020 priorities.

Members also deleted a resolution from ICOW policy which dissolved the affiliation with the Paragon Foundation since it is no longer in existence.

ICOW members will be hosting a legislative meal on February 10, in Cheyenne.

–ICOW