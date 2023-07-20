ICOW supports the OFF Act

The Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming joins R-CALF USA, Farm Action Fund and numerous other organizations in asking Congress to reform the checkoff programs including the Beef Checkoff by voting for the OFF Act (Opportunity for Fairness in Farming Act). This Act sponsored by Senators Booker/Mike Lee is an attempt to clean up a corrupt program and make it accountable to the producers forced to pay into the program.

The Off Act would prohibit checkoff programs from contracting with any organization that lobbies on agricultural policy. One of the biggest complaints by independent family ranchers and farmers has been the lion’s share of the beef checkoff dollars going to NCBA (National Cattlemen’s Beef Association), which is a major lobbying organization that historically favors major packers and feeders over family ranches and farms. NCBA has fought mandatory COOL(Country of Origin Labeling, pushed for RFID tags at producer expense and is a member of the GRSB(Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef) which is straight from the UN.

The OFF Act would prohibit employees and agents of checkoff boards from engaging in activities that involve a conflict of interest. Angela Huffman, Farm Action Fund, Vice President points out that checkoff board members are appointed by USDA’s secretary of agriculture; the once-and-current secretary, Tom Vilsack, was president of a powerful lobby group, U.S. Dairy Export Council in between secretarial stints. “There’s a revolving door between USDA and [lobby groups] and there’s just not a good incentive for USDA to have accountability with these folks when they’re basically in bed with these industries,” Huffman said. The same can be said of the USDA and NCBA as those folks move between the two.

The OFF Act would establish uniform standards for checkoff programs that prohibit anti-competitive activity, unfair or deceptive acts, or any act or practice that may be disparaging to another agricultural commodity or product. The GRSB certainly qualifies as anti-competitive, deceptive and disparaging to all agricultural production. When producers are required by law to fund GRSB through checkoff dollars contracted to NCBA, a GRSB member, they are funding their own demise. The driving force behind GRSB is WWF(World Wildlife Fund) whose goal is to end agriculture and take choice away from consumers.

The OFF Act would require transparency through the publication of checkoff program budgets and expenditures. “I don’t know how anybody can argue with accountability,” said Wes Shoemyer, a Missouri farmer, who plants some 3,000 acres of corn and soybeans and the occasional few acres of wheat, “I don’t know how they can argue with transparency.” Bill Bullard is CEO of cattle industry nonprofit and lobbying group R-Calf USA, which has sued USDA twice in the last 20 years over alleged checkoff abuses. “You have an animal upon which $3 to $5 is collected during its lifetime,” from every producer along the supply chain, he said. This generates about $80 million per year, split between state beef councils and the federal checkoff, the latter of which he said contracts mainly with NCBA to spend its portion of funds.

The OFF Act would require periodic compliance audits by the USDA Inspector General. According to Bill Bullard, “Proper spending of the mandatory beef checkoff taxes, is spending for beef promotion and research in an efficient and transparent manner without first redirecting those moneys through a lobbying group”. Brett Kenzy, R-CALF, President, states, “It is difficult to understand why, after approximately one billion dollars has been collected from producers since the program’s inception, anyone would think that the compliance audits required under the OFF Act are too much to ask.”

Bill Bullard stated, “The lobbying groups who have become accustomed to receiving large sums of producer dollars each year will fight to keep the free money coming.” It is evident that those opposing the OFF Act are the ones who benefit financially from the current corrupt checkoff system while independent family producers want their money spent properly. And sadly the opponents are not arguing about the issues of the OFF Act , but are instead attacking the Congressional delegates personally as well as supporters of the Act, who by the way pay the checkoff.

The Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming is a producer, grass roots organization organized to protect and promote the future viability of the Wyoming Family Livestock and Ranching Industries. ICOW is the John Wayne among cattlemen—strong, no-nonsense, common sense, and straight forward. It is a powerful organization that provides a check and balance for Wyoming producers when other organizations get heavy at the top and forget their members.

–Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming