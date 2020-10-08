IDFA calls for science-based dietary guidelines

International Dairy Foods Association President and CEO Michael Dykes said the most recent report of the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee “omitted important scientific and peer-reviewed literature and research demonstrating favorable outcomes related to consumption of dairy at all fat levels” and called on the Agriculture Department and Department of Health and Human Services to consider those studies in writing the final dietary guidelines.

Dykes made the comments in a letter to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Wednesday.

The scientific studies demonstrated “the health impact of milkfat that is different from other saturated fats,” IDFA said.

“IDFA requests that the departments strongly consider including information that was omitted in the official report by the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee (DGAC) related to dairy at all fat levels,” Dykes wrote, asking that USDA and HHS:

▪ “Recognize the science demonstrating favorable outcomes related to consumption of dairy at all fat levels;

▪ “Improve recommendations and education to help consumers increase dairy consumption to meet the recommended three servings per day for better overall diet and health; and

▪ “Ensure the added sugars recommendation is based on total diet rather than individual foods, consistent with 2015 DGA [Dietary Guidelines for Americans] recommendations.”

–The Hagstrom Report