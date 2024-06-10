2024 Ag Pride | If They Could Talk:  Sheep Wagon Show at Wyoming State Fair 

Wyoming and the surrounding area have a rich history in the sheep industry, in which the unique and practical sheep wagon has played a vital part. Sheep wagons still traverse rangelands in the state where they were invented. Recent years have seen an upsurge of interest in this unique bit of history.

Steve “Shakey” Chadwick is not a Wyoming native, nor does he have a family history with raising sheep. He developed a powerful appreciation for Wyoming history and the role that the sheep wagon has played in the state’s agricultural roots, and 13 years ago started a sheep wagon show at the Wyoming State Fair.

In the army, he befriended Frank Pexton, a Wyoming native whose family has been ranching in the Douglas area for several generations, since the early 1900s. A visit to the area showed Chadwick just how beautiful the state was. Eventually Chadwick married a woman from North Dakota and they made their home in Wyoming.

Chadwick’s introduction to the sheep wagon came when he started a business he called “SOS Ranch Service.” He was able to put his mechanical and livestock skills to use helping ranchers faced with weather related or other emergencies.

“If anyone had trouble, such as dealing with a bad snowstorm, they’d pick me up with a helicopter and take me out to help at the ranch,” he said. “I noticed that it seemed like every ranch I visited had a sheep wagon. Most were pretty dilapidated.”

Chadwick has spent over half of his 76 years in Wyoming now, and he’s passionate about the connections he’s found and forged between these old sheep wagons, the families who used them and the state’s history. He had worked at the fair and knew that people were wanting to grow it, and he was fascinated with the sheep wagons that seemed to be everywhere in Wyoming, so he came up with a suggestion: “If you give me an area, I’ll fill it with sheep wagons.”

Sure enough, people showed up.

“In the 12 years I’ve run it we’ve had anywhere from 15-25 wagons come in,” Chadwick said.

He created a contest with five classes, including “as-is off the ranch” and “people’s choice.”

“One family made a wagon out of cedar wood; they won the ‘people’s choice’ award several times. They were invited to be in the Cheyenne Frontier Days parade. That was the first time anything sheep related had been in the Cheyenne cattleman’s parade.”

Another family brought a wagon they had rebuilt after a fire went through their place.

“Necessity is the mother of invention,” Chadwick said. “When people put their hearts and souls into these wagons you can tell.”

At 76, Chadwick is not sure he’ll continue to run the show at the fair, but his enthusiasm has spread to other communities in Wyoming.

Chadwick says that just about every town where sheep wagons were built claims that they were the first ones to build them.

“Douglas had two businesses that built sheep wagons; Rice and sons and Florence Lumber. Each professed to be the inventor of the sheep wagon. I really think the idea came from the military; an army medical wagon was converted to bring officers’ wives out to the frontier, so the idea was here and the sheep people just put it to work.”

Chadwick’s friends Tom Lindmier, Rick Kaan and Jim O’Rourke started gathering history on Wyoming’s sheep wagons and their builders and are compiling it in a book.

Rick Kaan says that Chadwick’s enthusiasm has inspired several other sheep wagon shows across Wyoming.

“It has really caught fire,” he said. “There’s a lot going on in the sheep wagon world. Several other shows have all popped up since Shakey started. Everyone is buying or restoring sheep wagons.”

Kaan says that prices have jumped from around a thousand dollars for original sheep wagons in any condition up to $5000-$30000. New sheep wagons can be purchased for around $25,000. Restoration costs can vary widely, depending on the state of the wagon and whether a person is going for an “original” restoration or a rebuild, and how much the original construction has deteriorated.

Kaan, Lindmier and O’Rourke set out to compile a book about everyone who made sheep wagons and where they were built in Wyoming, and include examples of different sheep wagon makers and lists of their wagons still in existence.

“We thought we’d end up with 10-15 makers in Wyoming and maybe two or three outside the state,” Kaan said. “We’re looking at over 70 in Wyoming alone; some made two or three wagons, some, a thousand to 1500. At this point our book is going to be well over 300 pages and everywhere we go we get more to add. We hope to start editing this fall for the final manuscript.”

Unfortunately, all of the records of these historic wagon builders are gone. Some of the wagons were numbered, some were not. But the trio has found all kinds of unique things that help identify each builder’s work, and they anticipate their book will be a reference to help authenticate and clarify the exact history of sheep wagons for anyone trying to verify a piece of history.

“In the future, if somebody has a wagon, they can look at this book to help identify the builder,” Kaan said.

Chadwick says that sheep wagons are a “big deal now” and even celebrities such as Nicole Kidman have been in touch with him to find a sheep wagon to purchase. He’s also been the connection point between families with old, decrepit sheep wagons and the individuals who are restoring them.

“A man comes up out of Kansas for the Glen Rock Sheepherders’ Rendezvous and will take wagons back with him to restore,” he said.

For Chadwick, the best part has been seeing Wyoming ranch families get these sheep wagons out of the draw, the trees or the junk row and restore them.

“They are getting them back into the original shape that their grandparents knew when they bought them in the 1920s or 30s,” he said. “They’ll put family heirlooms in them, such as the McGuffey reader that grandpa or grandma learned to read from, or their first pair of boots.”

The sheep industry and the sheep wagon go deep in Wyoming, so deep, in fact, that Chadwick said they are grandfathered in and don’t need license plates to go down the highway.

“Some of our old wagons come in with grandpa’s old ’32 Ford Coupe with a hitch on the back pulling the wagon,” he said.

The sheep industry is “so intertwined,” Chadwick said, that “everybody knows everybody.”

Courtny Conkle says that the Wyoming State Fair is proud to get to partner with the owners of these sheep wagons, and with Chadwick through the years of his involvement.

“We do see the sheep wagon show continuing,” she said. “It brings so much history [to the fair] and the stories people share are just wild. It’s such a unique tradition to be able to showcase that living history and introduce it to modern society.”

Conkle sees the value of introducing historic sheep wagons to modern society, giving people the opportunity to experience their ancestors’ origins.

“Showcasing the traditions and history preserved for this generation is a great backdrop to the fair and our celebration of our western lifestyle,” she said. “If they could talk, their stories would fill so many books. So much life has been lived in those wagons.”

Conkle said that each wagon has a unique personality.

“Some of the sheep wagons we see here each year are nicer than places I’ve lived,” she said. “The effort put into the restoration and preservation of that history will last for generations to come.”

This year the Wyoming state fair will run from August 13-17, with the sheep wagon show and cookout held on Saturday, August 10.

“It serves as the kickoff to the fair,” Conkle said. “It’s a ‘bring your own steak’ meal and all the sides and fixings are provided. It’s like a family reunion, people come every year to see each other. The carnival is on one side of the midway and the sheep wagon show on the other side. The present and the past, go so hand in hand in an event like this; it is fun to see them juxtaposed.”

While his health may not permit him to be so involved in the future, Chadwick says that seeing people starting to take more of an interest in sheep wagons and their connections to local and family history makes him feel like he has done something that will last.

“It’s an important thing,” he said. “Even though our sheep population is way lower than it used to be, the sheep industry still hangs on. We have strong people here, and it’s part of our heritage.”