Imported milk and tight slurry regulations create challenges for Israeli dairy farmer

Yoel Strauss, centre, with dad Ariye, left, and brother Yackob on right.

WHEN Yoel Strauss completed his military service in Israel back in 2007 he couldn’t wait to get back home milking cows and being more involved in dairying.

Yoel is the third generation to work on the family farm at Moshav Sede Ilan, following in the footsteps of his dad Ariye and late grandfather, Yitzhak Strauss, known as Itzu.

After surviving the Holocaust, Itzu relocated from his native Hungary to Israel and started the farm in 1952. He was allocated three milking cows, chickens and some land by the Jewish agency.

Today the farm runs a total herd of 200 Holstein cows plus 150 replacement heifers. Yoel works part-time on the farm with his dad and brother Yackob, but hopes someday to become full time keeping the family tradition alive.

Since Hamas attacked Israel by air, land and sea, Oct. 7, Yoel was re-drafted into the Israeli army where he is now serving. As of press time, he remained safe and healthy.

Yoel works as a ruminant nutritionist at Ambar feed mill, and also works sometimes with Ofier Langer, the owner of the Israeli dairy school.

Yoel said: “My dad worked with grandad from childhood, combining the farm’s work with managing a regional feed centre, producing TMR (total mixed rations) for cows and sheep.

“I have worked at the farm all of my life, and got more involved after finishing army service in 2007. Our farm is only five hectares, including one hectare of farm shades and buildings.

“Currently my dad manages the farm full time, with my younger brother and I assisting him. We also hire two employees from Thailand.”

Israel operates a quota system for its dairy industry and Yoel’s farm has an allocation of 2.16 million litres per year.

Yoel said: “We try to produce most of our milk during the summer months from May to October, because if we overproduce in the winter season we are fined.

“Our cows are milked three times per day yielding 12,000kgs per cow, corrected to 305 days, at 3.8 percent butterfat and 3.35 percent protein.”

In terms of breeding Yoel uses Holstein semen, from the Israeli co-op Sion, on the majority of the herd, around 10 percent of which is imported from the USA.

Yoel added that he uses beef semen, usually Belgian Blue, for the five percent of the cows with the poorest genetics. Additionally, he uses sexed semen on some heifers, but on a small scale.

The male calves are sold at 60 days old to another farm in the village to rear, he said

The milking herd is split into two groups, first lactation and those with two or more lactations. All cows are kept indoors all year round and fed a TMR.

The milk is sold to Tara, the second biggest milk factory in Israel. September’s milk price was 2.4 NIS, or 0.59 euros per litre.

Yoel said: “The cows are milked in a 12 by 12 herringbone parlour with Afimilk equipment, updated in 2002, and in a shed dating back to 1982.

“All our feed comes from a local feed mill owned by one of the village dairy farmers, that mixes the rations with RMH wagons. We use four different TMRs. One for the milking cows, growing heifers, young heifers aged four to nine months, and a dry cow ration.

“The calves receive 18 percent protein pellets from Ambar feed mill. And for the cows and heifers close to calving, we add 3kgs of 18 percent pellets on top of their TMR.”

Yoel likes to keep in touch with the latest technology and last year purchased an Urban pasteuriser wagon to feed milk to the young calves.

As Israel is quite a hot country for cows, most of the farm’s reinvestment goes into cooling systems and fans to prevent heat stress and other associated problems.

Yoel is quite hopeful dairy farming in Israel has a good future but there are some challenges to overcome if his family farm is to succeed.

He said: “Our future plans include expanding the farm as we have room for 400 milking cows and 250 replacement heifers. Hopefully the milk industry will stay profitable in the future, as we would like to increase production by 100,000 litres each year.

“By expanding the herd we hope to build the business to such a stage that my brother and I can work full time at home.

“Dairy farmers in Israel do have some challenges ahead and our two biggest problems for the last decade is the import of dairy products, as well as raw milk in the last year, from east European countries.

“The second big issue is the manure handling. Regulations are becoming harder and harder every year to comply with, and we need to figure out what to do with all the slurry.

“For now, we store all our cow manure in big bunks, and spread it on the fields at spring time. As we only have a few hectares of our own, we also deliver manure to a few other farmers close by who grow crops and vegetables.

“Another new threat from the past few years, is the introduction of plant based milk to the markets. We don’t know how it will affect milk consumption overall, but all we can do is what we did in the last 70 years, produce milk and keep our cows happy!” said Yoel.

Yoel has plans to expand the herd to 400 cows in the future.