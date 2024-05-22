Improve cattle AI skills with SDSU Extension refresher course

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Cattle producers looking to refresh their artificial insemination skills are welcome to join the South Dakota State University Extension AI School Refresher Course on June 8, 2024.

The one-day training is from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the SDSU Breeding Beef Unit at 108 30th St. in Brookings. Registration is required and is $150 per person. Lunch is provided. To register, visit extension.sdstate.edu/events and search “refresher”.

Previous participation in an AI school is required. Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist, said the course is designed for people who know the basics but are out of practice or would like more experience.

The course will focus on hands-on practice and interactive discussions, helping participants build on their previous experience and learn what is new in the industry.

“They have to already have an understanding and be able to jump right in,” she said.

Participants will start the day with semen handling, followed by practicing the AI process. Around lunchtime there will be a roundtable discussion driven by participant questions. Then they’ll return to working with the cattle.

“AI is no different than anything else – the more you do it, the better you get,” Salverson said.

AI is a common practice in cattle breeding to improve a herd’s genetics through more access to high-quality bulls.

Salverson said no other SDSU Extension AI schools are planned this year, but anyone interested in participating can contact her to be notified when one is scheduled.

For more information and to get notified of future AI schools, contact Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist, at 605-374-4177 or Robin.Salverson@sdstate.edu .

–SDSU Extension