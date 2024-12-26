Improving National Security for a Dangerous World

Looking around the world today, there is an increasing level of instability. American service members have come under attack in the Middle East. China is taking brazen actions in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. Israel and Ukraine continue to defend themselves against unjustified aggression. And there is a disturbing trend of collaboration among our adversaries to sow chaos and challenge American influence and interests.

The United States military stands guard against these threats and countless others. It’s critical that it has the resources and capabilities it needs to deter threats against America and to respond, if necessary. But our military readiness is not where it needs to be. Adversaries are outpacing us in defense investments, and we’re falling behind in critical technologies. The number of combat-ready Air Force planes and Navy ships is approaching record lows, the supply and production of munitions is inadequate, and our military relies on a rapidly aging infrastructure. We need to turn this around.

Congress recently passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2025. It’s not a perfect bill, but it begins to address some of these critical challenges. It upgrades our capabilities in advanced technologies like hypersonics, missile defense, drones, and artificial intelligence. It addresses our munitions challenges, expands Navy shipbuilding, and reverses the shrinking Air Force fleet. It ensures the Pentagon is focused on defense, not diversity programs. It supports our allies in Israel and Taiwan, and it provides a pay raise to our troops and a larger pay hike for junior enlisted members.

This bill takes important steps toward closing the readiness gap, and South Dakota will play an important role in this effort. In 2019, the Air Force designated Ellsworth Air Force Base as the first home for the B-21 Raider mission. The B-21 will be the backbone of the Air Force’s bomber fleet, a long-range strategic bomber capable of projecting power and deterring threats around the world. This year’s NDAA fully funds the coming mission at Ellsworth, as well as investing in the support facilities that will be necessary for the new mission.

Looking at Ellsworth today, it’s hard to believe that the base was slated for closure not long after I was first elected to the Senate. I spent some of my first months as a senator in a sprint to save the base. There were some who doubted that a state like South Dakota would have enough clout to protect Ellsworth. But we got to work, and with the combined efforts of a lot of people, Ellsworth remained open. We didn’t stop there, though. We went right back to work to make sure the base would never again be threatened with closure. Today, it is an undisputed asset to the Air Force and our national defense.

National security has always been a priority for me. I believe in peace through strength. I believe that deterrence works, and it’s a lot cheaper to invest in a strong military by choice than to spend on a war by necessity. I will continue to close the readiness gap and ensure that the U.S. military has everything it needs to defend our freedoms and keep the peace.