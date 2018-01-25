In-Depth Domestic Beef Demand Report

What are key determinants affecting beef demand in the long term? According to a new study, factors include beef quality, consumer incomes, general media attention, medical journal articles and shifts in the racial composition of the U.S. population.

"Assessing Beef Demand Determinants" is a study commissioned by the Beef Checkoff Program to summarize the current knowledge of consumer demand for beef and identify the best opportunities for the industry to influence demand positively. Thestudy's findings will be released January 31, during the Cattle Industry Convention in Phoenix, Arizona.

Hear the in-depth report from Dr. Glynn Tonsor during the checkoff's Joint Evaluation Advisory Committee meeting at the Cattle Industry Convention, January 31, 2018, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. in room 224A at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Dr. Glynn Tonsor will also be available in the Cattle Industry News Center (Room 232AB) for interviews on January 31, 2018, from 3:00-3:30 p.m.

