In Nebraska, ag property taxes support much

Property taxes in Nebraska are some of the highest in the nation. According to a study by J. David Aiken, (Agriculture and Water Law Specialist Department of Agricultural Economics University of Nebraska-Lincoln). 2019 Nebraska Property Tax-School Funding Issues, published February 27th 2019. “Nebraska agriculture property taxes are among the highest in the United States. Over the last three years, Nebraska farmers and ranchers have paid nearly 31 percent of their net farm income as property taxes, (47 percent in 2017). When state and federal taxes are factored in, this represents an effective tax rate of more than 50 percent (over 60 percent in 2017)…Nebraska Property taxes on agricultural land as a percentage of net farm income are 146 percent of the United States average (1950-2017 data). This mean for every dollar of agricultural income the US farmers and ranchers pay on average on property tax, Nebraska farmers and ranchers pay $1.46 or almost one and a half times as much…. It has gotten worse in recent years: the twenty year average is 150 percent, the ten year average is 147 percent, the five year average is 164 percent and the three year average is 188 percent. Property taxes are the single largest tax paid in Nebraska accounting for 38 percent of total state and local tax collections. Sales taxes are 29 percent of total taxes, and income taxes are 26 percent. Sixty percent of property taxes go to K-12 education funding. All property taxes fund local government—cities, counties, and local school districts. All income taxes and 84 percent of sales taxes are used to fund the state government…Currently with high ag land values across the state, 85 percent of state aid goes to non-agricultural areas and 15 percent is distributed across the board to all school districts. Two-thirds of Nebraska school districts (largely rural) receive little to no state aid.”

In Nebraska in 2017, 42,502 farmers paid $686.5 million dollars in property taxes. On a per-farm basis, that breaks down to $16,151 each, second only to California with the average there being $17,229. The national average in 2017 was $4,902, according to data from the 2017 Ag Census collected by Chris Clayton, DTN Ag Policy Editor.

John O’Dea lives near McCook, Nebraska with his wife and sons. They are feeling the high tax rate, paying 9 dollars a year per acre of grass. More of his tax dollars are given to support Mid-Plains Community College than he can afford to give his own son, who is putting himself through Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas. This for him was a cheaper option than Southeast Community College in Nebraska.

“My sons were talking the other day and they agreed “The expense of being a Nebraskan is getting too high.” O’Dea said. “The state has turned into two liberal cities that expect the rest of the state to support them. Folks are having to work off the place to support the ranch. Who will feed and pay the taxes if they force everyone out. It is having a ripple effect on small towns and communities. Every Ag producer that has to take a job in town is taking that job away from someone else. I’m 43 years old and I’m paying more for property taxes now than I did for rent when I started. Land in Nebraska is a liability.”

O’Dea feels that there will be some major changes made as producers attempt to refinance land and cattle in the next few years especially with land values going down. The O’Dea family is seriously considering moving their base of operation to a more Ag friendly state in the near future.

“The death losses in Nebraska alone will more than offset what USDA estimated what the calf crop was set to increase in 2019. If calf and yearling prices are not considerably higher this fall, our supply and demand market is broken beyond repair. The cow calf expansion phase was at or near its peak, so these losses will pull us back into a shrinking phase in the cow calf sector.” O’Dea said.

“Property taxes are like a second mortgage.” said Karina Jones.

The Jones Ranch in Custer County Nebraska has been hit hard by nature and in a way kicked repeatedly while they were down.

“Our situation is unique because when we endured the hailstorm in August of 2017 we had to wean calves immediately and start feeding cows on August 13! We didn’t have a blade of grass left on this ranch. By Dec 1, 2017 we could see we were going to run out of feed…we had already been feeding for almost 90 days! So we sent out our our entire herd of mature cows to be fed at a ranch by Gordon and a feedlot by Grand Island. We fed cows from Aug 13, 2017 to June 1, 2018. Almost an entire year, we either fed ourselves or had them shipped out where we paid others to feed them. You can’t make money under those conditions.” Karina Jones said.

“We hemorrhaged money last winter trying to keep our herd together! But the cows were so beat up from the hail storm (blood welts covered their entire hides) we had to rehab them and keep them. They would have brought nothing at the sale barn. Financially THAT storm is the one that devastated us! That storm cost us almost $100,000 and tanked our working capital. We have worked with Farm Credit to creatively re-finance but only time will tell if those efforts will be enough. If these cattle markets don’t turn more favorable, it might not be. So, we were going into 2019 really needing a normal year to get back on our feet. We have been met only with more hardships. A brutally cold February where we burned through almost twice the amount of feed that we normally do, the Bomb Cyclone, and Winter Storm Wesley. Mother Nature couldn’t beat us or our cow herd any harder in the last 18 months. The last 18 months has led to incredible stress for our cows and my husband and I. Even the vets that we work with agree that our cow herd has never been the same. They just do not handle weather stress like a normal herd. We are not a multi-generations operation. So we do not have the working capital of the generations before us to lean on. It all falls squarely on our shoulders, just like many other operators around us. It is a big load to carry.” Jones said.

The Jones’ thankfully had insurance on their home but hay loss was not covered because hail is a non-covered peril. The same with destroyed grass, trees lost, poor weaning weights on the calves that the cows had at side and poor performing calves that they had in utero.

“We just want to raise cattle & kids. That’s all. We don’t want to take from anyone else. We want to give back and better our communities. We want to contribute fairly to our tax commitments. We want to feed our neighbors with a high quality product that we are proud to feed our own families. You would think the government would value people like us. We have a particular skill set that can not be taught in a classroom. You can not learn how to be a rancher from Google. It is generations of DNA intelligence. When they put us out of business, it is all lost. Society won’t be able to get that back. We have a particular skill set to feed the world and I can not think of a more noble profession than that.” Jones said.

“I told our banker I wish they would host some producer support group type meetings. We all need some good education and a place to be positive and focus on solutions. And yet we need a safe place to be heard. The bankers need us to stay in business.” said Leah Peterson of Custer County, Nebraska. “And none of us want easy; we just want a fair shot. Taxes take that away. As someone says, it’s like paying taxes on a 401K every year.”

Jim Scott, Branch President of Bruning State Bank in Broken Bow, Nebraska. “High property taxes are definitely a major issue due to the current Ag economy and high expenses. There has been a depreciation of land values in the last 12 months, due to more land being sold and less profitability, people are looking to reduce debt load.”

“We need to even the tax burden on all citizens, like with a sales tax increase; we are waiting on the legislature to help. Producers need to get involved and pay attention to how money is spent.” Scott said.

Producers are facing ever growing tax bills, no matter the productivity of their land. Ranchers with poor quality ground in the Sandhills who are struggling to make ends meet. Farmers whose valuable fields are now buried under feet of sand thanks to the recent flooding and others who have suffered calf losses of more than 50 percent of their entire 2019 calf crop. Nebraskan farmers and ranchers are hurting and desperately needing a long term solution.