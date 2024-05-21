IN ONE GATE, OUT ANOTHER: Nebraska cowboy learns life lessons as Marine

Ralph (on the right) with Kyle Mundie, at Abbey Gate in Afghanistan. Photo courtesy Saults. 5 ralph and kyle abbey gate

A Nebraska ranch kid has gone from Abbey Gate to a chute gate.

Ralph Saults, Big Springs, Nebraska, served four years in the Marines, returning home last September.

Ranch raised and a high school rodeo competitor, Saults had wanted to be a Marine since he was a kid, drawing the Marine eagle, globe and anchor. One of his favorite uncles had served in the Marines for seventeen years, and Saults idolized him.

From left to right, Ralph, uncle Will McBride, and Jate. Photo courtesy Saults. 4 ralph, uncle will, jate

In 2019, four months after high school graduation, he enlisted in the Marine Corps infantry. For the next year and a half, he did the workup: the training for deployment, starting in Twentynine Palms, California.

“I’m going to live my life for the guys who didn’t get that chance.” -Ralph Saults

Saults got orders to the 2nd Battalion 1st Marines and was assigned to Ghost Company. He deployed with that unit on March 13, 2021, to 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines as a rifleman. His platoon jumped from Kuwait to Djibouti, Africa, then to Saudi Arabia for three months, then Jordan.

In April of that year, the U.S. had announced plans to end the twenty-year war in Afghanistan that began after the Sept. 11 terrorist attack.

Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital city, fell to the Taliban on August 15, and the only way out of the country was by air, through Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA). People stormed the airport, desperate to flee the country and Taliban persecution.

Ghost Company was sent to guard the airport, as thousands of people tried to stream into it, night and day.

For Saults and the US military, it was two weeks of living hell.

His unit was stationed at Abbey Gate, one of the gates leading into the Kabul airport, with orders to help shuffle American citizens into the airport, for those leaving the country.

But with the change of regimes and the terror of those not wanting to live under Taliban rule, it was complete chaos.

“There were thousands of people at our gate, shoving on us, to get into the airport,” he said.

People came in waves, thousands of them, trying to push their way through the gate. They suffered from heat exhaustion and infants died, according to a report from U.S. Marine Tyler Vargas-Andrews. The crowds were frantic, wanting to escape the country, the Taliban, and the torture and murder they might experience if they weren’t able to leave. According to Vargas-Andrews, no more than 150 feet from the Marines at the gate, the Taliban was killing Afghans.

“It sucked. It just sucked,” Saults said.

When the crowd overran them, the Marines used flash bangs, stun grenades with a blinding flash of light and extremely loud noise, to temporarily disorient people. “We had to flash bang,” Saults said, “because they would overrun us and start jumping fences,” causing planes not to be able to take off because of people on the runway.

He and his unit didn’t sleep for the first 108 hours at the gate. There was no relief. They took two-minute rests, standing instead of sitting, because of the amount of trash on the ground “and the terrible things you saw,” he said.

“We did crowd control and tried to help evacuate as many civilians as possible, to get them to America or somewhere where they wouldn’t be persecuted by the Taliban,’ he said.

Then, ten days in, a suicide bomber detonated 15 yards from Saults.

“I remember it sparking off,” he said, his voice trailing. “I remember hurting so bad.”

It was August 26, 2021, the last day the gate would be open for civilians to leave by air.

The bomb killed 183 people: 170 Afghan civilians and thirteen members of the U.S. military: eleven Marines, a Soldier and a Sailor. Of those eleven Marines, ten were from Saults’ battalion and nine were from Ghost Company.

“I had nine of my friends gone,” Saults said. “I was close to three of those guys. I was really close to Rylee (McCollum), I was close to Kareem (Nikoui) and Jared Schmitz.”

Three Corporals died, Corporals Page, Lopez and Sanchez. “Those guys were stellar guys. Page was awesome, he was really awesome. So was Lopez, and Sanchez was pretty dope.”

After the bombing, his unit was sent to Kuwait for two weeks to recuperate, then they flew back stateside.

Saults had two more years of enlistment: he took an advance infantry course, becoming a squad leader and then getting bumped up to platoon sergeant billet.

He loved training the new enlistees. “It’s awesome to have a squad under you,” he said. “I helped teach them. They’re 18, 19 years old, they’re away from mom and dad, and it’s not like college. You teach these young men how to live their lives by themselves, how to be grown men, how to be good people.”

After Saults’ enlistment was over, he decided not to re-enlist. “I wanted to come back and rodeo while I still could, while I was still young,” he said.

“When I got out in September (of 2023), I drove straight to Oklahoma to come to school with my brother, so I could rodeo.”

He and his younger brother, Jate, are students at Western Oklahoma State College in Altus. Saults is working on an associate’s degree in farm and ranch business and began college rodeo last fall.

He competes in the tie-down roping, the steer roping, and team roping as a header for his brother, and may add steer wrestling this year.

He hadn’t competed since high school days, but he hasn’t forgotten how to rope. “I’ve still got my skills,” he said, “they’re just extremely rusty.”

He’d like to compete in the PRCA next year, roping with Jate.

After college, he’d like to operate the family ranch and continue to rodeo.

He doesn’t regret any of his four years as a Marine.

“I loved every minute,” he said. “The Marine Corps is amazing for so many different reasons. I made the absolute best friends of my life, guys I consider my brothers, guys I’d do anything for.

“And I’ve been on almost every continent in the world. I’ve gotten to see the world, the best parts and the worst parts. I’ve climbed mountains in Patagonia, I’ve built an igloo, I swam in the Southern Ocean, I’ve seen the bluest water in the world in the Gulf of Aqaba as the sun sets.”

He’s learned plenty of life lessons from his time in the Marines.

“I’ve seen a lot of death in a very short time,” he said. “But what really matters in life is your family and your friends. Because, at the end of the day, when everything else goes away, all you have left is your family and friends.”

He thinks of his friends who died on that day in August of 2021.

“What I learned is I’m going to live my life for the guys who didn’t get that chance. For Kareem, my buddy, who was a better man than me. For Riley, who died before he could meet his daughter, who was born a few days after he died. For my brothers who didn’t get that chance. It’s hard to put it into words, to be honest. I realized what’s real and what’s not.

“It’s the little things that matter in life, like being able to have a bowl of ice cream, or being able to rope every day, or sitting down with your significant other and watch a movie, and hold them tight.

“Peoples’ problems are minute compared to what they could be.”

In addition to his brother Jate, Ralph has an older sister, Jacie Schrempp and a twin sister, Josee Saults, who is the 2024 Miss Rodeo Nebraska. His parents are Scott and Jill Saults.