In respect for those who lost their lives on December 6, the NFR will take a day of mourning, makeup round on the 13th

Opening performance on Dec. 8 to include Moment of Silence; make-up round to be held on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. without public access



LAS VEGAS – The Las Vegas Events Board of Trustees and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Board of Directors announced on Dec. 7, 2023, that the first round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo® will now be held on Friday, Dec. 8 at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center. To maintain the tradition of the ten rounds of the NFR, an additional make up-round has been added on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. There will be no public access to this round.



Due to the tragic events that occurred on the UNLV Campus on Wednesday, Dec. 6, the original starting date was cancelled. The Wrangler NFR will now run through Saturday, Dec. 16 with the ten full rounds set to determine the PRCA World Champions. The original $11.5 million purse will remain in place and be paid out in full over the nine days of competition and ten rounds.



For NFR season ticket holders, full refunds for the cancelled performance will be issued by Las Vegas Events. If tickets were purchased through StubHub, a refund will be issued directly to the buyer by StubHub.



A moment of silence will be held on Friday, Dec. 8 at the start of the rodeo performance.



“We all have heavy hearts over the tragic events that occurred on Wednesday,” said LVE President Tim Keener. “The National Finals Rodeo has brought the Las Vegas community together since 1985, and we will honor those that we have lost through our rodeo – an event that celebrates unity, togetherness and bringing friends and families together. We will do this in solidarity with our fans, as well as our partners at the PRCA, UNLV and the community.”



“The PRCA is saddened by the tragedy that happened yesterday and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their friends and families,” said PRCA CEO Tom Glause. “We have worked closely with our partners in Las Vegas and the Thomas & Mack Center to work through the NFR schedule, while maintaining sensitivity to the events that took place. We will bring our fans together on Friday evening to share our support for this community.”



The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center, South and Central Halls, got underway today and will continue through Saturday, Dec. 16. It is free and open to the public.

Original story:

LAS VEGAS (December 6, 2023) – Due to the tragic event that took place on the UNLV Campus today, the Las Vegas Events Board of Trustees and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Board of Directors announced that the first performance of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo®, scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 7, has been cancelled.



“All of us are saddened by the events that occurred today,” said LVE President Tim Keener. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all who have been affected. We are grateful to all of the first responders, police, security and the UNLV community for their actions today.”

“Today’s shooting on the UNLV campus was alarming and deeply troubling,” said PRCA CEO Tom Glause. “The PRCA is grateful for the rapid, professional response from law enforcement and first responders. Our thoughts right now are focused on the victims of this senseless act of violence.”

Additional details will be announced on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 7.

The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center, South and Central Halls, will continue as planned. It will open on Thursday, Dec. 7 and run through Saturday, Dec. 16. It is open to the public.

BBC reported that Anthony Polito, a professor who had applied for but not been hired for a job at UNLV shot at least 4 people on Dec. 6. Three people died and another was injured, according to CNN and other news sources. BBC reported that none of those who died were students.

Polito was an assistant professor in the Department of Marketing and Supply Chain Management in the College of Business, East Carolina University, the university confirmed to CBS News.

–PRCA with TSLN staff editing