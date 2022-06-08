IN THE TOP SPOT: High school rodeo athletes from across Nebraska head to Hastings for state finals

Hastings, Neb. (June 6, 2022) The best high school rodeo athletes in the state will make their way to Hastings, Nebraska June 10-12 to compete for the title of Nebraska’s best.

The Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo features the top thirty contestants in each of thirteen events (top sixty in the team roping.) The high school students have accumulated points throughout the fall and spring seasons, and the following is a look at several of the event leaders.

Dane Pokorny is back to defend his 2021 steer wrestling title.

Dane Pokorny steer wrestles at the 2022 Valentine high school rodeo. A 2022 graduate of Thedford High School, he enters the state high school finals in first place in the steer wrestling. Jill Saults

Courtesy photo

The Stapleton cowboy, a 2022 graduate of Thedford High School, leads the steer wrestling this year, a mere eight points ahead of his friend, Coy Johnston.

His rodeo year has been good, he said, “consistent. I’ve been picking up points every weekend.”

Not only does Pokorny excel in rodeo, but he was part of the Thedford High football team that won the state runner-up title in Class D2. He was all-state honorary caption and all-state running back, and started all four years in both football and basketball.

And this is the last state finals rodeo for Pokorny’s horse, Shorty. He will be retired after Pokorny rides him at state finals, and, if he qualifies, at the National High School Finals. After that, it’s out to pasture, to be “loved on,” Pokorny said.

Pokorny is the son of Brad and Paula Pokorny. He has also qualified for the finals in the team roping.

Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island, has burst into the high school rodeo world in grand fashion.

The fifteen-year-old cowgirl who just finished her freshman year is leading two events: the breakaway roping and the goat tying, with a double-digit lead in the breakaway over the number two cowgirl, Makayla Wray.

Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island, leads two events coming into this weekend’s state high school finals. The 15-year-old cowgirl is first in the breakaway roping (pictured) and the goat tying. Steph Miller

Courtesy photo

McIntyre excelled in junior high rodeo, finishing at the National Junior High Finals in sixth place in the world in the breakaway. “That gave me the confidence going into high school,” she said. “I knew there was tons of tough competition (in high school) so I’d have to take a step up, coming into the high school ranks.”

A student at Grand Island Northwest, she participates in volleyball, basketball and track, and was on the honor roll. Her 4×800 relay team finished seventh in Class B at the state track meet this year.

The oldest of four children of Jeremy and Karen McIntyre, Reagan admits the entire family is competitive when playing games, such as spoons. “It’s definitely pretty intense,” she laughed. “We have pretty much stopped playing because (the games) get so competitive.”

She has a plan for state finals. “I’m just going to go into it how I go into every run. It’s just another weekend where you have to lay down solid runs and stay on the top of your game.” She has also qualified for the state finals in the pole bending, team roping and barrel racing.

In the bareback riding, Tate Miller is confidently in first place.

The Springview cowboy has a six-point lead over the number two man, Spencer Denaeyer.

Tate Miller, Springview, enters this weekend’s state high school finals in first place in the bareback riding. Jill Saults

Courtesy photo

His strong rodeo season has been good, he said, after a weak showing at the 2021 National High School Finals Rodeo.

At Nationals last year, “I didn’t have the Nationals I’d have liked, and my confidence was down, coming into my junior year,” he said. “I’ve won a lot of (high school) rodeos this year, helping get my points up and my confidence built back up. I had a good season, so it boosted my confidence.”

Miller, who will be a senior at Keya Paha County High School this fall, plays football and is a member of the FFA and National Honor Society.

He is the son of Will and Jamie Miller.

In the boys cutting, Cooper Bass sits atop the leaderboard.

The Brewster cowboy, a graduate of online high school, has had an exceptional year in the cutting. “I’ve done very, very well,” he said. “My mare has been working great.”

He will also come into state finals in first place in the team roping, heading for Zach Bradley, and in a third event, the tie-down roping, in fourteenth place.

Because Bass has taken classes online, he’s had time for a job, working at three different sale barns, sometimes putting in 24 hour shifts. He also rides horses for others, putting thirty days of training on them.

He is the son of Steve and Teresa Bass.

Other leaders (as of press time) heading into the weekend’s finals include Hailey Witte, Crookston (barrel racing); Hunter Boydston, Grover, Colo. (bull riding); Brooke Forre, Newman Grove (girls cutting); Raina Swanson, Genoa (pole bending); Monte Bailey, Lakeside (saddle bronc riding); Sid Miller, Merna (tie-down roping) Brady Renner, Ericson (heeler); and Tatum Olson, Bloomfield (reined cow horse).

The thirteen events include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, breakaway roping, goat tying, pole bending, barrel racing, boys cutting, girls cutting, reined cow horse and bull riding.

Cooper Bass (on the right) and Zack Bradley team rope at the 2022 Valentine high school rodeo. Bass, of Brewster, leads the boys cutting coming into the weekend’s state finals but will also compete in the team roping. Steph Miller

Courtesy photo

The first go-round takes place June 10 at 11 am and 6 pm. The second go-round is June 11 at 11 am and 6 pm. After the two rounds, the top ten contestants in each event will advance to the short round on June 12 at 1 pm. The cutting will be held at 7 am on June 10-11, with the final round at 8 am on June 12. The reined cow horse will be at 10 am on June 10-11.

The top four in each event, after the state finals are over, qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo, held this year in Gillette, Wyo., July 17-23.

The 2022-2023 Miss Nebraska High School Rodeo Queen will be crowned prior to the performance on June 12.

For more information, visit http://www.AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com or call 402.462.3247. For information on the Nebraska State High School Rodeo Association, visit http://www.hsrodeo-nebraska.com .

Bareback Riding

Tate Miller, Springview

Spencer Denaeyer, Seneca

Cole Kerner, Sutherland

Koltdyn Heath, Minden

Tanner Drueke, Sutherland

Cinch Kiger, Overton

Taylon Pascoe, Lincoln

Barrel Racing

Hailey Witte, Crookston

Anna Clark, Thedford

Taci Flinn, Arcadia

Jacei Spangler, Arthur

Camryn Kocian, Brainard

Mekenna Fisher, Hershey

Summer Richardson, Ainsworth

Bradie Crouse, Blair

Clancy Jo Brown, North Platte

Bailey Bell, North Platte

Libby Hegemann, Arlington

Whitney Jennings, Seneca

Ashlyn Henderson, Hyannis

Blaise Lange, Harrison

Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island

Kinley Crow, Hershey

Peyton Fisher, Hershey

Laney Hoier, Herman

Jymmie Jensen, Burwell

Emma Pearson, Broken Bow

Morgan Rosander, Wolbach

Ashton Werth, Hyannis

Kieley Walz, Ainsworth

Jaycee Lambert, Harrison

Lillian Fletcher, Arnold

Jayda From, Crookston

Josie Anthony, Crofton

Dakota Glinn, Keystone

Gracey Rodocker-Peters, Taylor

Rylee Nall-Sillivan, St. Paul

Boys Cutting

Cooper Bass, Brewster

Bo Bushhousen, St Libory

Dakota Storer, Arthur

Trey Vance, Inavale

Devin Konicek, Burwell

Tatum Olson, Bloomfield

Alex Hathaway, Pender

Cody Miller, Broken Bow

Matt Symonds, Mitchell

Tate Talkington, Scottsbluff

Clancey Symonds, Mitchell

Tucker Gillespie, McCook

Breakaway Roping

Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island

Makayla Wray, Ord

Emma Ohm, Hyannis

Jace Hurlburt, Arcadia

Shayda Vaughn, Hershey

Whitney Jennings, Seneca

Summer Richardson, Ainsworth

Laynee Ohm, Hyannis

Bradie Crouse, Blair

Tacey From, Crookston

Fayth From, Crookston

Libby Hegemann, Arlington

Kieley Walz, Ainsworth

Ali Vaughn, Hershey

Clancy Jo Brown, North Platte

Jacei Spangler, Arthur

Brooke Forre, Newman Grove

Jacie Naprstek, Gothenburg

Laney Hoier, Herman

Jasmine Dyer, Crawford

Halee Sheffield, Farnam

Rylee Nall-Sillivan, St Paul

Jayda From, Crookston

Jaden Mathis, Atkinson

Mekenna Fisher, Hershey

Jenae Whitaker, Chambers

Kinley Greenough, Kearney

Emily Leach, Dunning

Kassidy Rambat, Ashby

Kirsten Koenig, Ewing

Bull Riding

Hunter Boydston, Grover, Colo.

Jason Ducker-Kursave, Aracdia

Cooper Kursave, Arcadia

Jett Sjeklocha, Hayes Center

Tanner Drueke, Sutherland

Koltdyn Heath, Minden

Brady Painter, Ainsworth

Slate Micheel, Sargent

Ashton Higgins, Neligh

Dalton Garey, Broken Bow

Cole Kerner, Sutherland

Colton Thornburg, Hastings

Girls Cutting

Brooke Forre, Newman Grove

Whitney Jennings, Seneca

Mekenna Fisher, Hershey

Emma Pearson Broken Bow

Ava Smith, Pender

Peyton Fisher, Hershey

Gracyn Hicks, Burwell

Jayda Meyring, Alliance

Jordan Downing, Dunning

Goat Tying

Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island

Libby Hegemann, Arlington

Laney Hoier, Herman

Ashlyn Henderson, Hyannis

Emma Warren, Thedford

Kinley Greenough, Kearney

Emma Ohm, Hyannis

Jacie Naprstek, Gothenburg

Jacei Spangler, Arthur

Clancy Jo Brown, North Platte

Mekenna Fisher, Hershey

Jenae Whitaker, Chambers

Laynee Ohm, Hyannis

Bradie Crouse, Blair

Tatum Reid, Crawford

Abigail Lawton, Overton

Sabrina Schemper, Holdrege

Brooke Forre, Newman Grove

Jace Hurlburt, Arcadia

Peyton Fisher, Hershey

Kylie Lancaster, Hastings

Lynsie Lancaster, Hastings

Kassidy Rambat, Ashby

Samara Ruether, Beaver Crossing

Winter Benscoter, Valentine

Kirsten Koenig, Ewing

Paityn Edwards, Waverly

Jaycee Lambert, Harrison

Whitney Jennings, Seneca

Jayda From, Crookston

Terrin Barthel, Ainsworth

(due to a tie for 30th place, there are 31 qualified goat tyers)

Pole Bending

Raina Swanson, Genoa

Gracey Taylor, Valentine

Makalya Wray, Ord

Clancy Jo Brown, North Platte

Emma Pearson, Broken Bow

Rylee Nall-Silivan, St. Paul

Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island

Abigail Lawton, Overton

Jymmie Jensen, Burwell

Tatum Reid, Crawford

Peyton Fisher, Hershey

Ashlyn Henderson, Hyannis

Addison Oliver, Holyoke, Colo.

Camryn Kocian, Brainard

Emily Ahlers, Clearwater

Sage Glinn, Keystone

Kieley Walz, Ainsworth

Emma Grube, Minden

Laynee Ohm, Hyannis

Dakota Glinn, Keystone

Jacei Spangler, Arthur

Rylee Legg, Kenesaw

Morgan Rosander, Wolbach

Sydney Fletcher, Arnold

Jenae Whitaker, Chambers

Josie Anthony, Crofton

Nevaeh Wild, Hay Springs

Lillian Fletcher, Arnold

Tacey From, Crookston

Mekenna Fisher, Hershey’

Kenna McCaslin, Broken Bow

Emily Bennett, Bayard

(due to a tie for 30th place, there are 32 qualified pole benders)

Saddle Bronc Riding

Monte Bailey, Lakeside

Leif Meidell, Harrison

Augustus Painter, Ainsworth

Carson Jones, Neligh

Steer Wrestling

Dane Pokorny, Stapleton

Coy Johnston, Stapleton

Taydon Gorsuch, Gering

Sage Schrunk, Valentine

Jaden Fanning, Ogallala

Slate Micheel, Sargent

Tucker Ravenscroft, Nenzel

Beau Wiebelhaus, Springview

Wyatt Reichenberg, Harrisburg

Cinch Painter, Springview

Gage Davis, Cody

TC Hughson, Morrill

Kyle Cox, Purdum

Dawson Doggett, Stapleton

Augustus Painter, Ainsworth

Brady Painter, Ainsworth

Cayson Johnston, Stapleton

Thayne Kimbrough, Ohiowa

Carson Cooksley, Valentine

Cody Miller, Broken Bow

Cale Buss, Atkinson

Dakota Storer, Arthur

Clayton Veldhuizen, Curtis

Wyatt Hajny, Nelson

Jett Sjeklocha, Hayes Cneter

Clayton Elliott, Valentine

Coy Fleming, Bayard

Team Roping

Brady Renner, Ericson

Cooper Bass, Brewster

Makayla Wray, Ord

Sid Miller, Merna

Zane Druery, Anselmo

Brent Charlton, North Platte

Carter Anderson, Merriman

Sage Schrunk, Valentine

Jate Saults, Big Springs

Seth Glass, Central City

Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island

Zack Bradley, Brewster

Summer Richardson, Ainsworth

Cinch Painter, Springview

Tyson Stracke, Stuart

Bradie Crouse, Blair

Dalton Garey, Broken Bow

Zane Kreikemeier, Callaway

Gage Davis, Cody

Jace Hurlburt, Arcadia

Coy Johnston, Stapleton

Tate Talkington, Scottsbluff

Skyler Hund, North Platte

Ryan Shepherd, North Platte

Emma Ohm, Hyannis

Fayth From, Crookston

Hayes Hammond, Valentine

Jace Richter, Ogallala

Cayson Johnston, Stapleton

Evan Richter, Ogallala

Trell Shrewsbury, Alliance

Joe Todd-Hopkins, Bayard

Montgomery Brown, Oshkosh

Garrett Harms, Brule

Jackson Wykert, Grant

Tatum Olson, Bloomfield

Jaden Fanning, Ogallala

Kohl Kramer, Hyannis

Cauy Preitauer, Stamford

Sage Dieter, Alma

Ashlyn Henderson, Hyannis

Ty Growcock, Bartlett

Taylor Drueke, Sutherland

Laynee Ohm, Hyannis

Jymmie Jensen, Burwell

Dane Pokorny, Stapleton

Jaden Mathis, Atkinson

Cale Buss, Atkinson

Layne Wallinger, Stuart

Everett Blackburn, Bartlett

Cooper Fay, Cody

Riggin Heikel, Hazard

Thayne Kimbrough, Ohiowa

Layton Lindner, Broken Bow

Matthew Miller, Callaway

Tate Miller, Springview

Tucker Ravenscroft, Nenzel

Dakota Storer, Arthur

Tacey From, Crookston

Cody Miller, Broken Bow

Tie-Down Roping

Sid Miller, Merna

Jate Saults, Big Springs

Cooper Phillips, Burwell

Carter Anderson, Merriman

Tate Talkington, Scottsbluff

Layne Wallinger, Stuart

Coy Johnston, Stapleton

Sage Schrunk, Valentine

Seth Glass, Central City

Brent Charlton, North Platte

Gage Davis, Cody

Matthew Miller, Callaway

Cale Buss, Atkinson

Cody Miller, Broken Bow

Cooper Bass, Brewster

Camilo Rios, Ashland

Zane Kreikemeier, Callaway

Trell Shrewsbury, Alliance

Cayson Johnston, Stapleton

Tyson Stracke, Stuart

Cauy Preitauer, Stamford

Montgomery Brown, Oshkosh

Hayes Hammond, Valentine

Layton Lindner, Broken Bow

Jace Richter, Ogallala

Cinch Painter, Springview

Zachary Miller, Callaway

Taylor Drueke, Sutherland

Dakota Storer, Arthur

Jaden Fanning, Ogallala

Reined Cow Horse

Tatum Olson, Bloomfield

Charlie Bortner, McCook

Tate Talkington,Scottsbluff

Jayda Meyring, Alliance

Tucker Gillespie, McCook

Abigail Russell, Hay Springs

Ashton Werth, Hyannis

Alyssa Hockenbary, Valentine

Paige Hoelting, Sutherland