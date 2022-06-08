IN THE TOP SPOT: High school rodeo athletes from across Nebraska head to Hastings for state finals
Hastings, Neb. (June 6, 2022) The best high school rodeo athletes in the state will make their way to Hastings, Nebraska June 10-12 to compete for the title of Nebraska’s best.
The Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo features the top thirty contestants in each of thirteen events (top sixty in the team roping.) The high school students have accumulated points throughout the fall and spring seasons, and the following is a look at several of the event leaders.
Dane Pokorny is back to defend his 2021 steer wrestling title.
The Stapleton cowboy, a 2022 graduate of Thedford High School, leads the steer wrestling this year, a mere eight points ahead of his friend, Coy Johnston.
His rodeo year has been good, he said, “consistent. I’ve been picking up points every weekend.”
Not only does Pokorny excel in rodeo, but he was part of the Thedford High football team that won the state runner-up title in Class D2. He was all-state honorary caption and all-state running back, and started all four years in both football and basketball.
And this is the last state finals rodeo for Pokorny’s horse, Shorty. He will be retired after Pokorny rides him at state finals, and, if he qualifies, at the National High School Finals. After that, it’s out to pasture, to be “loved on,” Pokorny said.
Pokorny is the son of Brad and Paula Pokorny. He has also qualified for the finals in the team roping.
Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island, has burst into the high school rodeo world in grand fashion.
The fifteen-year-old cowgirl who just finished her freshman year is leading two events: the breakaway roping and the goat tying, with a double-digit lead in the breakaway over the number two cowgirl, Makayla Wray.
McIntyre excelled in junior high rodeo, finishing at the National Junior High Finals in sixth place in the world in the breakaway. “That gave me the confidence going into high school,” she said. “I knew there was tons of tough competition (in high school) so I’d have to take a step up, coming into the high school ranks.”
A student at Grand Island Northwest, she participates in volleyball, basketball and track, and was on the honor roll. Her 4×800 relay team finished seventh in Class B at the state track meet this year.
The oldest of four children of Jeremy and Karen McIntyre, Reagan admits the entire family is competitive when playing games, such as spoons. “It’s definitely pretty intense,” she laughed. “We have pretty much stopped playing because (the games) get so competitive.”
She has a plan for state finals. “I’m just going to go into it how I go into every run. It’s just another weekend where you have to lay down solid runs and stay on the top of your game.” She has also qualified for the state finals in the pole bending, team roping and barrel racing.
In the bareback riding, Tate Miller is confidently in first place.
The Springview cowboy has a six-point lead over the number two man, Spencer Denaeyer.
His strong rodeo season has been good, he said, after a weak showing at the 2021 National High School Finals Rodeo.
At Nationals last year, “I didn’t have the Nationals I’d have liked, and my confidence was down, coming into my junior year,” he said. “I’ve won a lot of (high school) rodeos this year, helping get my points up and my confidence built back up. I had a good season, so it boosted my confidence.”
Miller, who will be a senior at Keya Paha County High School this fall, plays football and is a member of the FFA and National Honor Society.
He is the son of Will and Jamie Miller.
In the boys cutting, Cooper Bass sits atop the leaderboard.
The Brewster cowboy, a graduate of online high school, has had an exceptional year in the cutting. “I’ve done very, very well,” he said. “My mare has been working great.”
He will also come into state finals in first place in the team roping, heading for Zach Bradley, and in a third event, the tie-down roping, in fourteenth place.
Because Bass has taken classes online, he’s had time for a job, working at three different sale barns, sometimes putting in 24 hour shifts. He also rides horses for others, putting thirty days of training on them.
He is the son of Steve and Teresa Bass.
Other leaders (as of press time) heading into the weekend’s finals include Hailey Witte, Crookston (barrel racing); Hunter Boydston, Grover, Colo. (bull riding); Brooke Forre, Newman Grove (girls cutting); Raina Swanson, Genoa (pole bending); Monte Bailey, Lakeside (saddle bronc riding); Sid Miller, Merna (tie-down roping) Brady Renner, Ericson (heeler); and Tatum Olson, Bloomfield (reined cow horse).
The thirteen events include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, breakaway roping, goat tying, pole bending, barrel racing, boys cutting, girls cutting, reined cow horse and bull riding.
The first go-round takes place June 10 at 11 am and 6 pm. The second go-round is June 11 at 11 am and 6 pm. After the two rounds, the top ten contestants in each event will advance to the short round on June 12 at 1 pm. The cutting will be held at 7 am on June 10-11, with the final round at 8 am on June 12. The reined cow horse will be at 10 am on June 10-11.
The top four in each event, after the state finals are over, qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo, held this year in Gillette, Wyo., July 17-23.
The 2022-2023 Miss Nebraska High School Rodeo Queen will be crowned prior to the performance on June 12.
For more information, visit http://www.AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com or call 402.462.3247. For information on the Nebraska State High School Rodeo Association, visit http://www.hsrodeo-nebraska.com.
Bareback Riding
Tate Miller, Springview
Spencer Denaeyer, Seneca
Cole Kerner, Sutherland
Koltdyn Heath, Minden
Tanner Drueke, Sutherland
Cinch Kiger, Overton
Taylon Pascoe, Lincoln
Barrel Racing
Hailey Witte, Crookston
Anna Clark, Thedford
Taci Flinn, Arcadia
Jacei Spangler, Arthur
Camryn Kocian, Brainard
Mekenna Fisher, Hershey
Summer Richardson, Ainsworth
Bradie Crouse, Blair
Clancy Jo Brown, North Platte
Bailey Bell, North Platte
Libby Hegemann, Arlington
Whitney Jennings, Seneca
Ashlyn Henderson, Hyannis
Blaise Lange, Harrison
Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island
Kinley Crow, Hershey
Peyton Fisher, Hershey
Laney Hoier, Herman
Jymmie Jensen, Burwell
Emma Pearson, Broken Bow
Morgan Rosander, Wolbach
Ashton Werth, Hyannis
Kieley Walz, Ainsworth
Jaycee Lambert, Harrison
Lillian Fletcher, Arnold
Jayda From, Crookston
Josie Anthony, Crofton
Dakota Glinn, Keystone
Gracey Rodocker-Peters, Taylor
Rylee Nall-Sillivan, St. Paul
Boys Cutting
Cooper Bass, Brewster
Bo Bushhousen, St Libory
Dakota Storer, Arthur
Trey Vance, Inavale
Devin Konicek, Burwell
Tatum Olson, Bloomfield
Alex Hathaway, Pender
Cody Miller, Broken Bow
Matt Symonds, Mitchell
Tate Talkington, Scottsbluff
Clancey Symonds, Mitchell
Tucker Gillespie, McCook
Breakaway Roping
Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island
Makayla Wray, Ord
Emma Ohm, Hyannis
Jace Hurlburt, Arcadia
Shayda Vaughn, Hershey
Whitney Jennings, Seneca
Summer Richardson, Ainsworth
Laynee Ohm, Hyannis
Bradie Crouse, Blair
Tacey From, Crookston
Fayth From, Crookston
Libby Hegemann, Arlington
Kieley Walz, Ainsworth
Ali Vaughn, Hershey
Clancy Jo Brown, North Platte
Jacei Spangler, Arthur
Brooke Forre, Newman Grove
Jacie Naprstek, Gothenburg
Laney Hoier, Herman
Jasmine Dyer, Crawford
Halee Sheffield, Farnam
Rylee Nall-Sillivan, St Paul
Jayda From, Crookston
Jaden Mathis, Atkinson
Mekenna Fisher, Hershey
Jenae Whitaker, Chambers
Kinley Greenough, Kearney
Emily Leach, Dunning
Kassidy Rambat, Ashby
Kirsten Koenig, Ewing
Bull Riding
Hunter Boydston, Grover, Colo.
Jason Ducker-Kursave, Aracdia
Cooper Kursave, Arcadia
Jett Sjeklocha, Hayes Center
Tanner Drueke, Sutherland
Koltdyn Heath, Minden
Brady Painter, Ainsworth
Slate Micheel, Sargent
Ashton Higgins, Neligh
Dalton Garey, Broken Bow
Cole Kerner, Sutherland
Colton Thornburg, Hastings
Girls Cutting
Brooke Forre, Newman Grove
Whitney Jennings, Seneca
Mekenna Fisher, Hershey
Emma Pearson Broken Bow
Ava Smith, Pender
Peyton Fisher, Hershey
Gracyn Hicks, Burwell
Jayda Meyring, Alliance
Jordan Downing, Dunning
Goat Tying
Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island
Libby Hegemann, Arlington
Laney Hoier, Herman
Ashlyn Henderson, Hyannis
Emma Warren, Thedford
Kinley Greenough, Kearney
Emma Ohm, Hyannis
Jacie Naprstek, Gothenburg
Jacei Spangler, Arthur
Clancy Jo Brown, North Platte
Mekenna Fisher, Hershey
Jenae Whitaker, Chambers
Laynee Ohm, Hyannis
Bradie Crouse, Blair
Tatum Reid, Crawford
Abigail Lawton, Overton
Sabrina Schemper, Holdrege
Brooke Forre, Newman Grove
Jace Hurlburt, Arcadia
Peyton Fisher, Hershey
Kylie Lancaster, Hastings
Lynsie Lancaster, Hastings
Kassidy Rambat, Ashby
Samara Ruether, Beaver Crossing
Winter Benscoter, Valentine
Kirsten Koenig, Ewing
Paityn Edwards, Waverly
Jaycee Lambert, Harrison
Whitney Jennings, Seneca
Jayda From, Crookston
Terrin Barthel, Ainsworth
(due to a tie for 30th place, there are 31 qualified goat tyers)
Pole Bending
Raina Swanson, Genoa
Gracey Taylor, Valentine
Makalya Wray, Ord
Clancy Jo Brown, North Platte
Emma Pearson, Broken Bow
Rylee Nall-Silivan, St. Paul
Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island
Abigail Lawton, Overton
Jymmie Jensen, Burwell
Tatum Reid, Crawford
Peyton Fisher, Hershey
Ashlyn Henderson, Hyannis
Addison Oliver, Holyoke, Colo.
Camryn Kocian, Brainard
Emily Ahlers, Clearwater
Sage Glinn, Keystone
Kieley Walz, Ainsworth
Emma Grube, Minden
Laynee Ohm, Hyannis
Dakota Glinn, Keystone
Jacei Spangler, Arthur
Rylee Legg, Kenesaw
Morgan Rosander, Wolbach
Sydney Fletcher, Arnold
Jenae Whitaker, Chambers
Josie Anthony, Crofton
Nevaeh Wild, Hay Springs
Lillian Fletcher, Arnold
Tacey From, Crookston
Mekenna Fisher, Hershey’
Kenna McCaslin, Broken Bow
Emily Bennett, Bayard
(due to a tie for 30th place, there are 32 qualified pole benders)
Saddle Bronc Riding
Monte Bailey, Lakeside
Leif Meidell, Harrison
Augustus Painter, Ainsworth
Carson Jones, Neligh
Steer Wrestling
Dane Pokorny, Stapleton
Coy Johnston, Stapleton
Taydon Gorsuch, Gering
Sage Schrunk, Valentine
Jaden Fanning, Ogallala
Slate Micheel, Sargent
Tucker Ravenscroft, Nenzel
Beau Wiebelhaus, Springview
Wyatt Reichenberg, Harrisburg
Cinch Painter, Springview
Gage Davis, Cody
TC Hughson, Morrill
Kyle Cox, Purdum
Dawson Doggett, Stapleton
Augustus Painter, Ainsworth
Brady Painter, Ainsworth
Cayson Johnston, Stapleton
Thayne Kimbrough, Ohiowa
Carson Cooksley, Valentine
Cody Miller, Broken Bow
Cale Buss, Atkinson
Dakota Storer, Arthur
Clayton Veldhuizen, Curtis
Wyatt Hajny, Nelson
Jett Sjeklocha, Hayes Cneter
Clayton Elliott, Valentine
Coy Fleming, Bayard
Team Roping
Brady Renner, Ericson
Cooper Bass, Brewster
Makayla Wray, Ord
Sid Miller, Merna
Zane Druery, Anselmo
Brent Charlton, North Platte
Carter Anderson, Merriman
Sage Schrunk, Valentine
Jate Saults, Big Springs
Seth Glass, Central City
Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island
Zack Bradley, Brewster
Summer Richardson, Ainsworth
Cinch Painter, Springview
Tyson Stracke, Stuart
Bradie Crouse, Blair
Dalton Garey, Broken Bow
Zane Kreikemeier, Callaway
Gage Davis, Cody
Jace Hurlburt, Arcadia
Coy Johnston, Stapleton
Tate Talkington, Scottsbluff
Skyler Hund, North Platte
Ryan Shepherd, North Platte
Emma Ohm, Hyannis
Fayth From, Crookston
Hayes Hammond, Valentine
Jace Richter, Ogallala
Cayson Johnston, Stapleton
Evan Richter, Ogallala
Trell Shrewsbury, Alliance
Joe Todd-Hopkins, Bayard
Montgomery Brown, Oshkosh
Garrett Harms, Brule
Jackson Wykert, Grant
Tatum Olson, Bloomfield
Jaden Fanning, Ogallala
Kohl Kramer, Hyannis
Cauy Preitauer, Stamford
Sage Dieter, Alma
Ashlyn Henderson, Hyannis
Ty Growcock, Bartlett
Taylor Drueke, Sutherland
Laynee Ohm, Hyannis
Jymmie Jensen, Burwell
Dane Pokorny, Stapleton
Jaden Mathis, Atkinson
Cale Buss, Atkinson
Layne Wallinger, Stuart
Everett Blackburn, Bartlett
Cooper Fay, Cody
Riggin Heikel, Hazard
Thayne Kimbrough, Ohiowa
Layton Lindner, Broken Bow
Matthew Miller, Callaway
Tate Miller, Springview
Tucker Ravenscroft, Nenzel
Dakota Storer, Arthur
Tacey From, Crookston
Cody Miller, Broken Bow
Tie-Down Roping
Sid Miller, Merna
Jate Saults, Big Springs
Cooper Phillips, Burwell
Carter Anderson, Merriman
Tate Talkington, Scottsbluff
Layne Wallinger, Stuart
Coy Johnston, Stapleton
Sage Schrunk, Valentine
Seth Glass, Central City
Brent Charlton, North Platte
Gage Davis, Cody
Matthew Miller, Callaway
Cale Buss, Atkinson
Cody Miller, Broken Bow
Cooper Bass, Brewster
Camilo Rios, Ashland
Zane Kreikemeier, Callaway
Trell Shrewsbury, Alliance
Cayson Johnston, Stapleton
Tyson Stracke, Stuart
Cauy Preitauer, Stamford
Montgomery Brown, Oshkosh
Hayes Hammond, Valentine
Layton Lindner, Broken Bow
Jace Richter, Ogallala
Cinch Painter, Springview
Zachary Miller, Callaway
Taylor Drueke, Sutherland
Dakota Storer, Arthur
Jaden Fanning, Ogallala
Reined Cow Horse
Tatum Olson, Bloomfield
Charlie Bortner, McCook
Tate Talkington,Scottsbluff
Jayda Meyring, Alliance
Tucker Gillespie, McCook
Abigail Russell, Hay Springs
Ashton Werth, Hyannis
Alyssa Hockenbary, Valentine
Paige Hoelting, Sutherland
