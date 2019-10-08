Ind Cattlemen of WY meeting: Nov 8-9, Casper

The ICOW (Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming) annual state meeting is scheduled for November 8 and 9, 2019, in Casper, WY. The two-day meeting will feature outstanding speakers at the Ramada Plaza. They are listed below:

Brian Nesvik, the recently appointed head of Wyoming Game and Fish will kick off the morning session. He has worked in the department for nearly 25 years. Mr. Nesvik is a graduate of the University of Wyoming and has served in the Wyoming Army National Guard since 1986.

Dr. Angus McIntosh lists some impressive jobs in his busy life: Exec Director Range Allotment Owners Assoc; Director Law & Policy Research LAWUSA; former Adjunct Professor Texas A & M; and Extension Range Mgt NMSU. Dr. McIntosh is a recognized authority on grazing allotments and property rights. He defines grazing allotments on USFS and BLM lands. Everything in his research is based on exactly what the law says. Dr. McIntosh shows how public opinion is vastly different than actual property rights for ranchers.

After lunch, nationally known Jolene Brown, a top-rated, award-winning speaker and a real-life farmer will engage attendees with laughter, interaction and relatable stories in “The Top 10 Mistakes That Break Up A Family Business.” After dinner, she will ask the group “Who’s Hiding the Humor?”. She explains how all people have a sense of humor, just some folks have a bad one!

Representatives Art Washut and Chuck Gray will give an update on legislative items that have, or will, affect us in Wyoming.

Saturday morning will provide listeners with some important information from Bill Bullard, CEO of R-CALF USA on such issues as the law suit for C.O.O.L (Country Of Origin Labeling), the mandate on RFID tags in livestock, and the subsequent lawsuit on using RFID tags that was just filed in Casper, this month. Other critical ag issues will be discussed as well. Tatum Lee, Development Director for R-CALF USA shows how R-CALF USA is a wonderful resource for local ranchers.

Non-members are welcome to attend. There is a special rate for students. For ticket information and times please contact:

Joyce (307-348-7003) joymenke@gmail.com; Terry (307-359-8780) naturalgrassbeef@hotmail.com; or Tammy (307-358-2189) tammydelyea@gmail.com

–ICOW