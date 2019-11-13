Ind Cattlemen of Wyoming cather Nov 8-9

Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming held their ICOW Annual Convention November 8-9 in Casper, Wyoming.

ICOW at a state level and R-CALF USA at a national level are made up of independent cattlemen and women.

R-Calf USA CEO, Bill Bullard, and R-Calf Director of Development, Tatum Lee, were the featured keynote speakers on Saturday at the ICOW Convention.

R-Calf CEO Bill Bullard had these points to share:

* Your markets are broken. You are deprived of the basic tool with which to compete in your own market. The government and transnational corporations are taking control over your live cattle supply chain. You are forced to finance actions you may not agree with, with your mandatory checkoff dollars.

* You Must Stop Underestimating the Resolve and Sophistication of Those Who Are Destroying Your Industry

* Your opponents are experts at solidifying opposition to your reform efforts in Washington, D.C. They are experts at shifting your focus away from what really matters like the EU fight over hormone-free beef, the current fight over fake meat, giving you the impression that your seat at the table matters, and introducing minimalist legislation that does not address the core problem, e.g., tweaking the current voluntary COOL program.

We Must Have a Strategy to Win

•Problem No. 1: Broken Markets

•Cause: Lack of enforcement of Antitrust Laws, the Packers & Stockyards Act and other laws that protect competition.

•Solution: Enforce those laws. There can be no compromise.

•Problem No. 2: You are deprived of the basic tool with which to compete in your own market against the growing influx of imports.

•Cause: Your opponents convinced Congress to repeal mandatory COOL, so you can no longer cause your beef to be labeled as to its origin.

•Solution: We must fully reinstate mandatory COOL for beef. There can be no compromise.

•Problem No. 3: The Government and Transnational Corporations Are Taking Control Over Your Live Cattle Supply Chain.

•Cause: By ignoring the rule of law and violating your constitutional rights, they are forcing you to give up proprietary information.

•Solution: Defend your constitutional and statutory rights. There can be no compromise.

•Problem No. 4: You Are Forced to Finance the Causes of Problems 1 thru 3 with Your Mandatory Checkoff Dollars.

•Cause: Your opponents have created an impenetrable framework within Congress and the Executive Branch that violates your constitutional right not to be compelled to subsidize private speech.

•Solution: Defend your constitutional rights. There can be no compromise.

To Compromise or Not

An industry must have certain core principles for which it will not compromise. You must decide what principles you will stand for. Non-Core issues may be compromised when the outcome does not harm your opportunity to remain profitable. Through its actions, R-CALF USA has made clear which core principles its members will not compromise.

New Strategy

In 2016 R-CALF USA filed suit v. USDA. The suit states that it is Unconstitutional to Compel Producers to Fund Private Speech that: promotes notion that beef is beef regardless of where or

how produced. Also against USDA supplying funds to 3rd parties unaccountable to the government.

New Strategy

More recently now in 2019 R-CALF USA filed suit v. USDA stating that it is unlawful for USDA to mandate RFID beginning Jan. 1, 2023, as they had posted on their website. (Since R-CALF has filed suit the notice on USDA website has been removed.) Suit also includes, unlawful for states to mandate RFID under 2013 regulations “Traceability of Livestock Moving Interstate.”

What’s At Risk Here?

The risk is the potential to lose competitive processes and competitive marketing channels (e.g., sale barns, farmer-feeders, order buyers, packer buyers). We must begin to aggressively enforce antitrust laws before we reach the point where there is no longer any meaningful competition to preserve.

Do U.S. Cattle Producers Benefit Automatically from Increased Exports?

Not if packers source the beef exported to the new market from imported cattle or imported beef. Also, not if the packers leverage their market dominance to capture the share received from increased sales that a competitive market should allocate to producers.

Why Did USDA Take this Risk?

“The proposed rule has the potential to expand the U.S. export market, to the extent that it causes our trading partners to alter their trade policies.” –USDA Regulatory Impact Analysis & Initial Regulatory Flexibility Analysis, January 2012, at 2, fn. 1.

“Imports of a commodity generally serve to increase net social welfare. To the extent that consumer choice is broadened and the increased supply of the imported commodity leads to a price decline, gains in consumer surplus will outweigh losses in domestic producer surplus.”–Ibid., at 13, fn. 26.

The Solution (1 of 2)

The solution is to bring back mandatory country of origin labeling (COOL) to stop the beef packing cartel from undercutting America’s ranchers with cheap imports. Also, give America’s ranchers their markets back by breaking up the beef packing cartel or by imposing strict rules-of-competition to stop their unfair, monopolistic cattle-buying practices.

The Solution (2 of 2)

We need to renegotiate more balanced trade agreements so America’s ranchers are no longer forced to absorb other countries’ overproduction nor risk importing other countries’ cattle

diseases. Also, quit forcing America’s ranchers to financially support the beef packing cartel through the government-mandated Beef Checkoff Program

Newest Strategy

Very recently in 2019: R-CALF USA filed suit v. Tyson et al. This is a historic class action lawsuit alleging the Big 4 Packers conspired to artificially depress prices paid to U.S. cattle producer.

The Claim is on the behalf of Fed Cattle Producers: all persons within the U.S. who directly sold to a defendant one or more fed cattle during the class period (January 2015 –present). Also, Exchange Traders: All persons who transacted live cattle futures or options contracts on the CME during the class period (January 2015 – present

The Claim is that: Defendants worked together to depress fed cattle prices from 2015 onwards. Collusion encompassed five key elements: Periodic slaughter reductions. Reduction in cash cattle purchases during periods of slaughter restraint. Coordination of defendants’ cash cattle procurement. Importation of foreign live cattle at a loss. Shuttering slaughter capacity. Depression of fed cattle prices impacted cattle futures/options.

COUNSEL: The Counsel taking the case has significant experience in these types of high stakes, antitrust, financial, and commodities contingency type lawsuits. The two firms SCOTT+SCOTT along with CAFFERTY CLOBES MERIWETHER & SPRENGE are experts in their specific practices of litigation.

TIMELINE: CASE SUCCEEDS OR FAILS

The Court will approve a distribution plan which will apportion the sums recovered among class members by reference to their relative loss. The Court will likely award a portion of the sum recovered to counsel as payment of fees and to repay hard costs. Class action members will be given an opportunity to opt-out or object to any settlement. Recovery: from settlement or judgement. Counsel is responsible for all expenses incurred if the case does not succeed. If failed: Counsel to cover the costs of the action.

R-CALF’S MISSION: PROTECTING CATTLE PRODUCERS

•Change must be driven by industry participants. Government authorities haven’t shown an inclination to commence an antitrust investigation.

• Producers have suffered historic losses since 2015. Opportunity to recover alleged harm.

•It is important that producers support those who have been willing to go to bat for their fellow producers. R-CALF’s participation supports the other representative plaintiffs.

STRONGER TOGETHER

The collusion in the cattle markets have worked against independent cattle operations for far too long. The time is now to stand together to fight for the common interest of keeping our operations independent and sustainable.

