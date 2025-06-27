Independent cattle producers gather in Deadwood for 2025 R-CALF USA convention

DEADWOOD, S.D., June 26, 2025 – More than 400 producers and industry representatives from over 20 states gathered in Deadwood, South Dakota, last week for the 2025 R-CALF USA National Convention, with several thousand more joining online. The three-day event, the largest of its kind for independent cattle and sheep producers in the country, brought attendees together under the theme “All In,” fostering a strong sense of community, support and honest discussion about the future of the U.S. cattle industry.

“This year’s convention was a powerful reminder of the strength and resilience of independent producers,” said R-CALF USA President Dave Hyde. “It brought together old friends, new faces and a dynamic lineup of speakers all sharing the same message: Don’t stop fighting for the independent cattle industry.

“Our members are truly all in–for their families, their communities and the future of American agriculture.”

Attendees were surrounded by fellow ranchers who shared their values, concerns and commitment to defending independent agriculture. The convention delivered practical tools and policy updates while providing space for meaningful dialogue on critical issues like market concentration, regulatory overreach, country of origin labeling, property rights and food security.

“It was great to see so many in attendance who want to fight to keep this current record-high market,” said R-CALF USA Vice President Eric Gropper. “Ranchers are the most independent people in America, but we have to realize we can’t fight this battle alone.”

The event featured 19 presentations from prominent speakers, including author Austin Frerick; trade expert Brian O’Shaughnessy; Professor Brad Skaar (sponsored by Anipro); R-CALF USA Private Property Rights Chair Shad Sullivan; Professor Roger McEowen; journalist Alex Newman; attorney Tracy Hunt; property rights advocate Margaret Byfield; and ranchers Charles and Heather Maude.

South Dakota Gov. Larry Rhoden, U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., and U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., also addressed attendees, emphasizing the vital role independent producers play in rural economies and national food security.

The convention included legal updates on R-CALF USA’s ongoing litigation regarding electronic ID mandates, the beef checkoff program and the organization’s antitrust lawsuit against the Big Four meatpackers. Thursday’s live taping of The Lonesome Report podcast with Jim Mundorf and Shad Sullivan offered an unfiltered look at industry issues and producer perspectives.

Other highlights included a full trade show with nearly 50 vendors; a prayer breakfast led by Max Thornsberry, D.V.M.; a CEO report and committee updates; live and silent auctions; raffles; music by JJ Kent and the Aces and 8s; U.S. born, raised and processed steak dinners; and a pub crawl through downtown Deadwood.

“Every part of this convention reflected the heart of this organization and showcased the values that drive R-CALF USA: community, courage and commitment to this industry,” said R-CALF USA Marketing Director Jaiden Moreland.

All convention presentations are available on the R-CALF USA YouTube channelhere . View the 2025 convention photos here .

Award recipients included Dennis Hanson (Johnny Smith Legacy Award), Kenzy Backgrounding (Legacy Award), No-Bull Enterprises (Legacy Business Award), Judy McCullough (Sentinel Award), Charles and Heather Maude (Oak Legacy Award), Freddie Keaton (Top Hand Award), Carrie Stadheim (Journalist of the Year Award), Gerald Schreiber (Ride for the Brand Award), Henry Etcheverry (Outrider Award), Stacey Weldon White (Top Membership Recruiter Award), and Sen. Mike Rounds (Legislator of the Year Award).

Lead Rider Award recipients included Platte Livestock Market, Platte, S.D.; Livestock Exchange LLC, Brush, Colo.; Crawford Livestock Market, Crawford, Neb.; Winner Livestock Auction, Winner, S.D.; Tri-County Stockyards, Motley, Minn.; Atkinson Livestock Market, Atkinson, Neb.; Huron Continental Marketing, Huron, S.D.; Valentine Livestock Auction, Valentine, Neb.; and Fort Pierre Livestock Auction Inc., Ft. Pierre, S.D.

R-CALF USA will host its 2026 National Convention and Trade Show in Rapid City, South Dakota, June 16–18, 2026, at the Monument.

Ft. Pierre Livestock’s Dennis Hanson was appropriately awarded the Johnny Smith Legacy Award. R-CALF USA | Courtesy photo image-23