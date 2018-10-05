Independent Cattlemen of WY to meet Nov 2-3

Join with like-minded ranchers and their families and attend the annual ICOW (Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming) convention, November 2-3, 2018. A wide variety of topics and issues will be discussed in Casper, at the Ramkota Inn. Some of the outstanding speakers are: Matt Thompson, a life-long cattle producer and promoter, on both a national and international level, who will speak on the importance of private property rights; Stacy Lynn-an investigative journalist and private-sector consultant who will speak on individual rights and financial interests of farmers and ranchers and the reality of government gone rogue; Bill Bullard, CEO of R-CALF since 2001; Chuck Gray, a conservative running for HD 57; and Ann Wittmann from the Wyoming Beef Council.

Following a day of informative and thoughtful speakers, a delicious banquet will be dished up Friday evening. A silent auction will be "served" on the side. The ICOW business meeting will be Saturday, November 3.

The Ramkota has reserved a block of rooms at $80/room, but rooms must be reserved by October 22, 2018 for the convention rate. Please call 307-266-6000 for reservations.

Registration for the ICOW convention should be submitted by October 24, 2018 to Joyce Menke, ICOW treasurer, PO Box 72, Elk Mountain, WY 82324, 307-348-7003 or call Mark Bebo for more information at 307-632-3942 or 307-532-1545. Registration includes Friday lunch, speakers and banquet at $70/person. Additional guest tickets for the banquet can be purchased at $25/person.