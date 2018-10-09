Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming to hold gubernatorial debate in Riverton, Oct. 24

ICOW (Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming) and WY SFW (Wyoming Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife) will host a Gubernatorial Candidate Debate on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Riverton. The debate will be in the Little Theater Room, located on the campus of the Central College, at 6 p.m.

ICOW and WY SFW will alternate questions between the two organizations until 8 PM. At the conclusion of the debate, each candidate will be given 3 and a half minutes to wrap up their comments. The event will conclude at approximately 8:30 p.m. Any ICOW members who would like to submit a question for the debate, please submit it to Judy McCullough (jmccullough@collinscom.net) or Bobby Giesse (wyocattle@hughes.net).

–Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming