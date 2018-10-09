Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming to hold gubernatorial debate in Riverton, Oct. 24
October 9, 2018
ICOW (Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming) and WY SFW (Wyoming Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife) will host a Gubernatorial Candidate Debate on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Riverton. The debate will be in the Little Theater Room, located on the campus of the Central College, at 6 p.m.
ICOW and WY SFW will alternate questions between the two organizations until 8 PM. At the conclusion of the debate, each candidate will be given 3 and a half minutes to wrap up their comments. The event will conclude at approximately 8:30 p.m. Any ICOW members who would like to submit a question for the debate, please submit it to Judy McCullough (jmccullough@collinscom.net) or Bobby Giesse (wyocattle@hughes.net).
–Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming