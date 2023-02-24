Independent grocers: Health plans won’t let people shop in their stores

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the national trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, sent a letter to White House officials on Wednesday asking for a convening of stakeholders “to address the growing problem of the exclusion of independent grocers and their customers from important health benefit programs funded by health insurance plans.”

The letter states, “Private health plans, including Medicare Advantage health plans, are increasingly issuing supplemental health benefit cards that allow policyholders to purchase healthy foods in grocery stores. Unfortunately, these restricted-spend cards are preventing these individuals from shopping where they choose and excluding the entire independent grocery segment from program delivery.”