Industry Experts Discuss Dairy Outlook on the Global and US Dairy Market in I-29 Moo University Webinar

BROOKINGS, S.D. – There has been unprecedented milk and product price volatility over the last few months. Rabobank’s global dairy strategist Mary Ledman and Vice President of Dairy Research Ben Laine discuss their outlook on the global and United States dairy markets during a webinar hosted by the I-29 Moo University Consortium at 12:00 p.m. (CDT) on Tuesday, August 25.

Laine has spent ten years working across the dairy value chain from cooperatives and cheese processors to food and agriculture finance. He is currently an analyst covering the North American dairy production sector for RaboResearch.

As Rabobank’s Dairy Strategist, Ledman leads a team of analysts around the globe who analyze developments in the regional and global dairy markets. She develops Rabobank’s dairy forecasts and has extensive knowledge of international dairy markets and policy with over thirty years of experience in the sector.

There is no pre-registration required. Participants can access the webinar at https://z.umn.edu/I29DairyOutlook

For more information, contact SDSU Extension Dairy Field Specialist Tracey Erickson at tracey.erickson@sdstate.edu or 605.882.5140, Jim Salfer at salfe001@umn.edu or 612.360.4506, Fred M. Hall at fredhall@iastate.edu or 712.737.4230, Jennifer Bentley at jbentley@iastate.edu or 563.382.2949, or Kim Clark at kimclark@unl.edu or 402.472.6065.

About I-29 Moo University:

I-29 Moo University is a consortium of extension dairy specialists from the land-grant universities in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota. The I-29 Moo University Consortium was established as a multi-state learning community to connect extension dairy staff and dairy producers from Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota to share research, information and management practices through workshops, webinars, monthly e-newsletters and on-farm tours. For more information about the I-29 Moo University Consortium and its programs, visit https://dairy.unl.edu/i-29-moo-university.

–SDSU Extension