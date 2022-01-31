Industry Panel at Black Hills Stock Show to feature USCA, R-CALF USA, NCBA representatives





Tri-State Livestock News and Farmer Rancher Exchange are two of the sponsors for an industry panel scheduled for Feb. 1, 2022 at the Monument (formerly the Civic Center) in Rapid City during the Black Hills Stock Show.

The event will be from 9 am to noon at the Barnett Fieldhouse in the Monument.

Meade County Rancher Larry Stomprud will represent NCBA, Nebraska rancher Karina Jones will represent R-CALF USA and St. Onge Livestock manager Justin Tupper will represent USCA in an industry town hall discussion.

Senator Thune, Senator Rounds and Representative Johnson will also have representatives available for a panel discussion about “The effects of Washington, DC, on our Family Farms and Ranches.”

Clay Birkeland , Senior Vice President and Director of Ag Banking at Pioneer Bank and Trust will moderate the conversations.

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Gary Sides, Ph.D, Beef and Feedlot Nutrition. He has worked for Zoetis since 2003.

He has extensive beef industry nutrition experience, having spent 2 years as an extension specialist for Texas A & M, and working as a reasearch scientist for Utah State University. He also worked in the Andes Mountains of Peru studying the reproductive and nutritional characteristics of South American ruminants.

The event will be streamed at Your Ag Network YouTube channel (or go to the Your Ag Network Facebook page to find the link).

–Staff Report