Industry reacts: Tariff repeal, DOJ investigation

In the latest action to shock the systems, individually and collectively, of the cattle industry, President Trump announced Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, that he would reverse course on a number of food-related tariffs including beef, the Associated Press reported.

The White House announced several trade deals with Ecuador, Guatemala, El Salvador and Argentina, which will roll back tariffs on more than 200 items including coffee, beef, bananas and orange juice, according to news reports.

The new action marks a departure from the President’s pro-tariff stance. Many pundits indicate they believe this activity is an effort to woo votes by lowering grocery store prices.

Because this announcement came at press time, no cattle spokesman were prepared to comment. TSLN had spoken to some producers earlier in the week about the President’s announcement that he planned for his Attorney General to conduct an investigation into the big four meat packers.

DOJ Investigation

This isn’t the first time President Trump has directed the DOJ to investigate meatpackers. In May 2020, during his first term, the DOJ’s Antitrust Division investigated the same four companies after cattle prices collapsed during the pandemic while beef prices soared.

But publicly, the investigation produced no major enforcement actions or reforms. Five years later, the same corporations dominate the market. Farm Action and other group urged that this time, the DOJ must dig deeper into the collusion and political influence that define this industry.

Just four corporations—JBS, Tyson Foods, Cargill, and National Beef—control roughly 85% of the U.S. beef processing market . They also dominate the poultry and pork sectors.

According to multiple news reports, from 2020 to November of 2025, the “big four” meatpackers—Tyson Foods, JBS, and Cargill—have agreed to pay over $470.5 million in price-fixing settlements for beef, pork, and chicken since 2020. National Beef is the fourth major packer but has not settled in the latest consumer beef lawsuit

Mike Callicrate, a Kansas cattle rancher, feeder and owner of a direct to consumer meat business said one solution would be to prohibit large meatpackers from processing more than one kind of protein. He said when the price of beef is high, it can encourage consumers to buy pork and chicken, a strategy that the meatpackers employ to push consumers from one product to another.

Warren Symens, the President of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association and a seedstock producer, cattle feeder and farmer from Amherst said he appreciates the President’s commitment to investigate because it is a sign that the President is “starting to understand the business a little better than he did when he first started talking about it,” he said.

Symens doesn’t expect the DOJ investigation to turn up much, if any evidence of illegal activity amongst the packers.

“It’s pretty tough to accuse the packer of illegal activity when they are losing money,” he said.

Symens said the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association supports a rebuilding of the cattle herd. They believe the federal government could support his effort in a variety of ways: encourage more grazing, modify the Endangered Species Act to make it more agriculture-friendly and to encourage more grazing on federal lands.

Symens said he would like to see policies that encourage more grazing on CRP land.

“Otherwise, we need to let the market work. Beyond that, don’t try and mess with prices,” he said.

Cow-calf rancher and backgrounder Brett Kenzy from the Gregory area acknowledges that some people are worried that investigating the meatpackers at a time of high prices will result in added volatility. But he doesn’t believe that’s a reason to call off the investigation.

“The time to investigate illegal activity is when you become aware of it. Period,” said Kenzy, past president of R-CALF USA.

“Now is not the time to investigate unfair trade practices by highly concentrated global meatpackers and retailers and the reason now is not the time is because they could retaliate and wreck your market? You just made your own argument,” he said.

Kenzy said “getting to the truth” and “domestic food security” is a bipartisan effort, pointing out that DOJ investigations of the meatpackers have spanned multiple administrations.

Kenzy said mandatory Country of Origin Labeling is still a solution on the table. To respond to those who worry MCOOL will cost too much, he said the “burden is on the borders,” explaining that domestic producers should have no expense in proving their cattle are not imported.

“I the truth is too expensive, then your business model is flawed,” said Kenzy.

“We have the smallest cowherd in 70 years and now we sit here discussing whether we are going to rebuild again. We just have to get back to a little bit of truth and transparency in this business. If they want anyone to risk their equity and do the work, we have to get back to that,” he said.