Ingalls Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep : Wrye Williams, Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: January 16, 2025



Location: Riverton, WY

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Sales Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame

Averages:

88 Registered Bulls averaged $5,632

22 Registered Females averaged $3,795

Couldn’t have asked for a better day in Riverton, Wyoming, selling a great set of Ingalls Angus Bulls.



Top Bulls:



Lot 16, Ingalls Resilient 4050, 1/07/2024, sired by Sitz Resilient 10208. Sold to David Noble of Cora, WY for $9,000.



Lot 12, Ingalls Resilient 4020, 12/30/2023, sired by Sitz Resilient 10208. Sold to Justin Reed of Thermopolis, WY for $8,500.



Lot 31, Ingalls Kahuna 4049, 1/07/2024, sired by Ingalls Kahuna. Sold to Michael Vigil of Manderson, WY for $8,500.



Lot 9, Ingalls Resilient 4017, 12/28/2023, sired by Sitz Resilient 10208. Sold to Dave Rael of Crowley, WY for $8,000.



Lot 30, Ingalls Kahuna 4042, 1/5/2024, sired by Ingalls Kahuna. Sold to David Rael of Crowley, WY for $8,000.



Top Bred Heifer



Lot 92, Ingalls 9115 Pride 3922, 2/3/2023, sired by Sitz Resilient 10208. Sold to Double Lazy A of Ten Sleep, WY for $4,400.

Jasper Ingalls, Auctioneer Joe Goggins and Tom Burke of the American Angus Hall of Fame.