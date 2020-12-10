Ingalls Centennial Angus Ranch Female Dispersal

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Dec. 1, 2020

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock, Belle Fourche, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar & Doug Dietterle

Averages:

247 Angus Registered Bred Cows – $2,410

115 Angus Registered Bred Heifers – $2,458

122 Angus Registered Open Heifers – $1,459

37 Angus Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,751

8 Angus Commercial Bred Cows – $1,650

2 Angus Commercial Open Heifers – $1,150

This was a dispersal of the cowherd, but Hugh was not ready to be totally out of the cow business, so he did keep a few special females back. Watch for the bulls from these cows to be sold at the ranch in Jan. 2021.

History was made when Hugh and Eleanor Ingalls dispersed the Ingalls Centennial Angus Cow Herd in Belle Fourche, SD on Dec. 1. 531 Females went through the auction ring, all going to new homes across the region to continue raising quality Angus genetics. The Ingalls ranch started in 1894 with the first Registered Angus cattle introduced in the early 1920s. Hugh Ingalls acquired his first Registered Angus heifer in 1942. That heifer went on to be the nucleus of the Ingalls Centennial Angus cowherd.

It was a bittersweet day for Hugh and Eleanor, but a very successful event with seven volume buyers purchasing over 20 head each.

Some sale highlights include:

Lot 302, Erica 16-589, a 3/16 daughter of Basin Excitement, epds CED 6 BW 1.9 WW 66 YW 109 Milk 29, AI bred to Sitz Unmistakable 1179 sold to Jim Hegg, Bruce, SD for $6,750.

Lot 342, Creeola 14-09, a 3/14 daughter of Centennial Windy 058, epds CED 2 BW 3 WW 58 YW 100 Milk 27, AI bred to Sitz Resilient 10208 to Dan Ingalls, Casper, WY for $6,000.

Lot 317, Prairie Blackbird 15-249, a 3/15 daughter of Centennial Upward 535, epds CED -4 BW 3 WW 62 YW 107 Milk 25, AI bred to JK High Point 745 to Deep Creek Angus, Midland, SD for $5,000.

Lot 280, Erica 16-213, a 3/16 daughter of CLF Freedom 03X, epds CED 5 BW 2.2 WW 62 YW 103 Milk 27, AI bred to Sitz Investment 1222, sold to Alan Miller, Beulah, WY for $4,500.

Turtle Creek Angus, Ty and Kari Dieters and crew were one of the volume buyers at the Ingalls Centennial Angus sale.







Bart Carmichael, Wedge Tent Ranch, Faith, SD.

