Injury sidelines reigning world champ Wade Sundell

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Reigning Saddle Bronc Riding World Champion Wade Sundell was injured Aug. 24 while competing at the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo in San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

Sundell was aboard The Cervi Brothers’ Living The High Life when the horse reared up in the chute and smashed Sundell in the chest.

The impact lacerated Sundell’s liver, according to Rick Foster of the Justin Sportsmedicine team. Sundell was taken to the hospital and had surgery that evening.

Sundell, 34, won his first world title last year after finishing the season with $280,636. He earned $177,327 at the 2018 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

This season, the Iowa cowboy has been battling to secure a spot in the Top 15 PRCA | RAM World Standings.

Following splitting the win at the Range Days Rodeo Xtreme Broncs Finale in Rapid City, S.D., Aug. 22, Sundell had climbed to 12th in the world standings with $83,329. More details will be posted on prorodeo.com as they become available.

–PRCA