Interior’s Burgum charges subagencies to move staff to his office



Interior Secretary Doug Burgum is moving employees from the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management and the Fish and Wildlife Service to his office to work on functions like human resources, IT and finance, and charging those offices significant fees for the effort, Government Executive reported.

To compensate for the change, Interior’s Office of the Secretary is charging bureaus for each consolidated employee’s pay and benefits, as well as $5,000 per employee and an additional 10.5% of the combined pay and benefits and $5,000 charge for each worker, according to a document obtained by Government Executive and officials briefed on the matter.

-The Hagstrom Report