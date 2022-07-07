International Finals Youth Rodeo: Shawnee, OK, July 10-15

Shawnee will again make Western sports history in 2022, when the 30th annual International Finals Youth Rodeo rides into the Heart of Oklahoma Expo July 10-15. The $250,000 event will bring Shawnee edge-of-the-seat action where youth from around the country will compete for the largest purse in the history of youth rodeo.

The IFYR will feature 11 total performances, beginning Sunday, July 10 at 8 p.m. with the final performance and championship round taking place Friday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m. with three arenas running simultaneously during each performance. The event will consist of two long-go’s and a short-go, made up of the top 15 contestants in each event.

Athletes in 10 disciplines—bareback riding, cowgirls breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, pole bending, goat tying, barrel racing, bull riding, and team roping —will compete for their piece of the $250,000 purse and a Trent Ward Saddle. In 2021, the event featured over 930 entries from 35 different states.

“The IFYR is thrilled to host the world’s best youth athletes at such an iconic rodeo and continue to bring a marquee event to the town of Shawnee for fans across the state,” said IPRA President Dale Yerigan. “This event looks to be one of the biggest youth rodeos of the year and we’re extremely fortunate to be able to work with youth from as far as Alaska to bring this opportunity to the youth in rodeo.”

Tickets are now on sale and start at $6. They can be purchased at the Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center, or online at IFYR.com.

–IFYR