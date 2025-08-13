Interns from Four Continents Cultivate Knowledge and Collaboration in the UNL Soil Science Lab

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Members of the 2025 cohort of the soils research team at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center pose for a group photo. Top row, from left: Luise Marina Scapin, Dr. Bijesh Maharjan, Dilshan Ekanayaka, and Muhammed Lamin Bittaye. Bottom row, from left: Dulmini Anuradha, Sujani De Silva, Misara Bandara, and Delaney Pohl. Photo by Nicole Heldt



“Grateful” is the word six international interns use to describe their summer experience at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Panhandle Research, Extension, and Education Center, working in Dr. Bijesh Maharjan’s Soils Lab. Their shared enthusiasm stems not only from the opportunity to work on cutting-edge soil science projects but also from collaborating with peers from around the globe.

This year’s cohort includes Dulmini Anuradha, Misara Bandara, and Dilshan Ekanayaka from Sri Lanka; Muhammed Lamin Bittaye from Gambia; Luise Marina Scapin from Brazil; and Delaney Pohl from Bridgeport, Neb. Their work focuses on improving nitrogen management and promoting soil health—both critical issues in modern agriculture.

“We’re all working toward the same goal of improving crop productivity and sustainability,” said Bandara, whose project explores how different nitrogen fertilizer levels affect yield and quality in three dry bean varieties – pinto, black, and kidney. “Instead of applying one blanket nitrogen recommendation for all, we’re investigating if each variety requires its tailored approach since nodulation patterns and other physiological growth can differ by varieties.”

Bandara’s interest lies in the biological tradeoffs in legumes like dry beans. “When plants are handed everything, they stop working for it—just like humans,” she said, referring to how excessive fertilizer suppresses natural nitrogen fixation in root nodules.

Scapin, a student from Brazil’s Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, is researching nitrogen efficiency in corn. Her work evaluates whether split nitrogen applications could improve nutrient uptake and reduce environmental losses compared to the more common pre-planting method used in U.S. maize systems. “This is the area I want to specialize in, and working here gives me a firsthand look at American agricultural practices,” she said.

Meanwhile, Anuradha is diving into nitrogen management in sugar beet production. Her project compares traditional root-yield-based nitrogen recommendations to a newer model that optimizes sugar concentration using estimated recoverable sugar. She’s also measuring greenhouse gas emissions and nitrate leaching to gauge environmental impact. “It’s about finding the sweet spot—literally and scientifically,” she said.

Bittaye, a student at Western Nebraska Community College, brings a unique perspective with academic backgrounds in both computer science and agriculture. His internship has sharpened his research skills and deepened his commitment to solving global food and sustainability challenges. “This experience is helping me connect agriculture, technology, and business to improve food security in developing countries,” he said.

Pohl, an UNL undergraduate student, is working on a USDA NRCS-funded study investigating how cover crops and rainfall levels influence subsequent wheat yields in dryland farming systems. “As someone from a farm family, I understand how critical it is to reduce risk while maintaining productivity,” she said.

Ekanayaka, who holds a degree in environmental management, echoes Pohl’s interest in conservation. “This internship gives me the chance to contribute to nature and learn from diverse perspectives,” he said. “It’s a step toward my goal of working in environmental research.”

For Dr. Maharjan, hosting this diverse group is more than a summer program—it’s a platform for global collaboration and learning. “These interns bring energy, curiosity, and a shared sense of purpose,” he said. “It’s equally rewarding to see my graduate student, Sujani De Silva, step into leadership roles—mentoring, guiding, and inspiring the next generation of scientists.”

-University of Nebraska-Lincoln