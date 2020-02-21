Introduction to Beekeeping, Feb 29, March 1, Sioux Falls

Saturday, Feb. 29, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 1, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Snow dates: Mar. 7/8) Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum 1900 S Perry Place., Sioux Falls, SD

The NW Iowa Beekeepers will host an Introduction to Beekeeping class next weekend.

Workshop topics:

• Honey bee biology & life cycle

• Beekeeping vocabulary

• Beekeeping equipment & supplies

• Options for purchasing bees

• Installing bees in hives

• Identification and treatment of common pests and diseases

• Integrated pest management in the bee yard

• Four seasons beekeeping

• Planning for the first year of beekeeping

• One year of coaching by texting service

Fees: includes U of M Bee Lab manuals, hand-outs, snacks & Saturday lunch

• Adult – $100

• Family – $150

• Youth (18 yrs. & younger) – $50

This workshop is hosted by the NW Iowa Beekeepers Association

Registration online preferred: https://tinyurl.com/SiouxFallsIntroClass,

This workshop fulfills the City of Sioux Falls honey bee ordinance education requirement.

Contact info: email: nwiabeekeepersresearch@gmail.com, or call: 507-227-5919

– NW Iowa Beekeepers Association