Introduction to Beekeeping, Feb 29, March 1, Sioux Falls
Saturday, Feb. 29, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 1, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
(Snow dates: Mar. 7/8)
Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum
1900 S Perry Place., Sioux Falls, SD
The NW Iowa Beekeepers will host an Introduction to Beekeeping class next weekend.
Workshop topics:
• Honey bee biology & life cycle
• Beekeeping vocabulary
• Beekeeping equipment & supplies
• Options for purchasing bees
• Installing bees in hives
• Identification and treatment of common pests and diseases
• Integrated pest management in the bee yard
• Four seasons beekeeping
• Planning for the first year of beekeeping
• One year of coaching by texting service
Fees: includes U of M Bee Lab manuals, hand-outs, snacks & Saturday lunch
• Adult – $100
• Family – $150
• Youth (18 yrs. & younger) – $50
This workshop is hosted by the NW Iowa Beekeepers Association
Registration online preferred: https://tinyurl.com/SiouxFallsIntroClass,
This workshop fulfills the City of Sioux Falls honey bee ordinance education requirement.
Contact info: email: nwiabeekeepersresearch@gmail.com, or call: 507-227-5919
– NW Iowa Beekeepers Association