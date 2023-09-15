Iowa Agriculture Secretary Announces Grant Opportunity for the Development of Livestock Vaccines

Vaccine development is one of many steps taken to enhance our foreign animal disease preparedness

DES MOINES, Iowa (Sept. 14, 2023) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today announced the formation of the Livestock Protection Innovation Grant Program. The program will provide grant funding to assist Iowa-based companies in the development of safe and effective vaccines that may help protect Iowa livestock from foreign animal diseases.

Though the threat of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) remains high, prevention and preparedness measures are also being taken to respond to risks posed by African Swine Fever (ASF) and Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD). The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is working in collaboration with farmers, producers, industry partners, and federal, state, and local officials to be ready to swiftly respond to any threat.

“Protecting Iowa’s nation-leading livestock industry from devastating foreign animal diseases is enormously important to the farm families and local communities that benefit from its $13 billion-dollar impact,” said Secretary Naig. “Vaccine development is one of many steps we are taking to help safeguard our farm animals because it is important to have tools available to effectively respond to disease and protect our food supply.”

Innovation is constant in agriculture and Iowa, as America’s Cultivation Corridor, is home to many companies that are developing advanced and cutting-edge tools and technologies that can positively impact this global industry. The Iowa Legislature, with the support of Governor Reynolds, appropriated $250,000 for livestock vaccine development within Iowa during the last legislative session. Applications will be reviewed and scored via a competitive process and grant awards will be made up to $250,000.

Eligible grant recipients must meet the following requirements:

The company must be based in Iowa and develop vaccines for livestock and other animals.

The company must have a prior relationship with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). This includes, but is not limited to, a collaboration with the USDA-Agricultural Research Service or by having a product registered with the USDA-Center for Veterinary Biologics.

The company must have a vaccine platform that is viable for a foreign animal disease response.

To apply, interested Iowa companies must fill out an application and submit it to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship by no later than Tuesday, October 10.

For more information, visit http://www.IowaAgriculture.gov/vaccine .

–Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship