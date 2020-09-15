Iowa Farm Bureau approves 50-14 policy

County Farm Bureau vot­ing delegates adopted policy language on livestock, biofuels, biosecurity and other key state and national agricultural issues last week at the Iowa Farm Bureau’s 2020 Summer Policy Conference in Des Moines.

Delegates discussed and ad­­opted a series of national policy recommendations during the two-day conference seeking more transparency and fairness in cattle markets, including improved price reporting, more diverse marketing options and a higher percentage of negotiated cash sales. Delegates also said incentives should be made available to small and start-up meat processing facilities to increase overall processing capacity. Those national policy recommendations will direct Iowa Farm Bureau’s policy dev­elopment efforts on issues to be considered at the American Farm Bureau Federation annual meeting in January 2021.

“Our cattle industry has relied on a free market with transparency,” said Brent Lorimor, Fremont County voting delegate. “It’s something that a lot of small towns have been built on, so I think we should do anything we can to enhance that.”

Packing plant shutdowns caused by a fire at a Kansas packing plant last year and by the COVID-19 pandemic led to record price spreads between live cattle markets and retail beef prices over the past 12 months.

Independent cattle feeders said the disruptions made it difficult for them to market cattle in a timely fashion as major meatpackers gave preference to livestock raised under contracts.

Renewable fuels

Voting delegates also adopted national policy recommendations supporting the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and other programs to promote increased sales and higher blends of biofuels. They also said a national standard for labeling and identification of biofuel products should be established.

“We need to continue the RFS to promote increased biofuel sales and higher blends. Long term trends show a drop in the consumption of fuel, so we need higher blends to maintain a robust biofuel industry,” said Mark Ogden, a Johnson County Farm Bureau member who served on the 2020 state resolutions committee.

Delegates also adopted a na­­tional policy statement re­­garding biosecurity for feed imports from regions with known outbreaks of African swine fever or other animal diseases.

Local foods

On state issues, delegates said Iowa should work to in­­crease the amount of ethanol used in the state and streamline the permitting process for farmers and others to sell directly to consumers. State resolutions will guide Farm Bureau’s work on Iowa agricultural issues during the next year.

“Selling beef and pork off the farm is an opportunity for younger producers to start a business,” said Kossuth County voting delegate Matt Bormann. “Consumers have a lot of interest in where their food is coming from, and this is a way for them to support their local communities.”

Iowa Farm Bureau President Craig Hill praised the work done by the delegates and all Farm Bureau members throughout the organization’s grassroots policy development process.

“The Iowa Farm Bureau Federation’s (IFBF) annual Summer Policy Conference is the culmination of our year-round policy development process and provides our organization with a clear direction from our membership on policy for the upcoming year,” said Hill, a Warren County crop and livestock farmer.

“IFBF’s policy development pro­­cess is truly grassroots with active engagement and input from our members, providing every county an opportunity to be heard on critical issues. This process ensures a strong and unified voice on behalf of our membership to support Iowa agriculture, farm families and their communities, particularly during these challenging times.”

