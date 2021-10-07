Iowa State University Ranch Rodeo

Grab your horses and hold on to your hats, Iowa State University (ISU) Rodeo Club is hosting their first-ever ranch rodeo. The first annual Iowa Ranch Rodeo Championship will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the Hansen Agricultural Student Learning Center.

This will be an all-day affair with fun activities for all ages. Along with Cultivating Hope Farms, a Buck-A-Roo RoundUp will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is free to the public. Children will learn cowboy skills like saddling a horse, roping, and more. Lunch will be served from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The Iowa Ranch Rodeo Championship will begin at 5:30 p.m. with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. Admission to the event is $15 for 12+, $5 for 12 and under, and $10 for ISU Students (with their student ID).