IPCC seeks experts to review the first draft of the Special Report on Climate Change and Cities

GENEVA, September 17 – The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) opened today the registration for experts to serve as Expert Reviewers on the First-Order Draft (FOD) of the Special Report on Climate Change and Cities.

Following the Second Lead Author Meeting this August, authors of this Special Report have prepared a first draft, which will be open in a month for experts worldwide to review and provide comments.

The review of the First Order Draft is the first of multiple review stages foreseen for every IPCC report. The review process is critical in preparing IPCC reports, as it helps ensure scientific rigour, the widest range of perspectives, and relevance to the urgent challenges urban areas and communities face in a warming world and changing climate.

Scheduled for release in March 2027, the Special Report on Climate Change and Cities will be the first IPCC report published in the seventh assessment cycle. It is also the only special report in the current cycle. The report aims to provide a timely assessment of the latest science related to climate change and cities, including climate impacts and risks, as well as adaptation and mitigation options.

This review is the first opportunity for experts to engage with the draft text of the Special Report. All review comments submitted by experts or governments are addressed by the authors. The comments and the author responses, together with the drafts, are published after the report is finalised.

“Our team of around 100 authors have dedicated their time and expertise to develop a meaningful and holistic first draft of the Special Report. We sincerely invite members of the urban community to come forward to provide comments to ensure this report will reflect the latest science and be relevant to the work of urban practitioners around the world,” said Winston Chow, Co-Chair of Working Group II.

“We want to hear the voices of experts from around the world, as we know that city contexts differ worldwide. Expert reviews are critical touchpoints with the global community. They allow authors to consider diverse perspectives and listen to local realities,” said Bart van den Hurk, Co-Chair of Working Group II.

Interested experts can register for participation in the review here. The registration of experts closes on 30 November 2025.

The FOD of the IPCC Special Report on Climate Change and Cities is available for Expert Review from 17 October to 12 December 2025.

For more information about the Expert Review, please contact Woo Qiyun, Senior Communications Manager, IPCC Working Group II Technical Support Unit, media@ipccwg2.org .

-Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change