Iron Mountain Cattle Co. 10th Performance Tested Angus Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 25, 2024

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock Auction, Belle Fourche, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Sales Manager: Angus Hall of Fame

Averages:

57 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $4,157



Iron Mountain Cattle Co. held their 10th Performance Tested Angus Bull Sale at Belle Fourche Livestock. Nice set of yearling performance, maternal and calving ease bulls sired by top Angus genetics.



Top selling bull was lot 65, Iron Mountain Doc Ryan K058, Mar. 7, 2023 son of T/D Doc Ryan 049 x Gaffney Game On 3122. Sold to Ted & Bonnie Quade, Broadus, MT, $8,000.



Lot 64, Iron Mountain Doc Ryan K070, Mar. 8, 2023 son of T/D Doc Ryan 049 x Gaffney Game On 3122. Sold to Ted & Bonnie Quade, Broadus, MT, $7,500.



Lot 34, Iron Mountain E Arrival K036, Mar. 3, 2023 son of SAV Early Arrival 0903 x Gaffney Game On 3122. Sold to Richard Kokesh, Belle Fourche, SD for $7,000.



Lot 10, Iron Mountain Renovation K104, Mar. 18, 2023 son of SAV Renovation 6822 x Connealy Counselor. Sold to Wes Tlustos, Oelrichs, SD for $6,750.



Lot 48, Iron Mountain Emerald K040, Mar. 4, 2023 son of Connealy Emerald x SAV Rainfall 6846. Sold to SD buyer for $6,250.

Hewitt Ranch, Mud Butte, SD got a couple Iron Mountain Cattle Co. bulls. 9f5210b64e99-Hewitt_

Kurt Schaff, Angus Hall of Fame; Dan Long, Iron Mountain Cattle Co. and Seth Weishaar at the 10th Iron Mountain Cattle Co. Bull Sale. f784d6e57168-Kurt__Dan__Seth