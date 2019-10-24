Isaak Angus Ranch Complete Retirement Dispersal Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Oct. 18, 2019

Location: Stockmen’s Livestock Exchange West, Dickinson, ND

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar

Averages:

39 Bred Heifers – $2,075

181 Pairs – $3,259

9 Bred Cows – $1,733

10 Older Bulls – $1,640

After 20 plus years in the Registered Angus business, Ron and Jackie Isaak decided it was time to slow down and retire. Their entire herd of registered Angus cattle was offered at their dispersal sale held at Stockmen’s West in Dickinson, ND.

This was a very functional herd of cattle that had been build up from the purchase of 11 heifer calves over 20 years ago.

TOP SELLING BRED HEIFERS:

Lot 1. $4,500, Isaak Payweight 818, a Feb. 2018, Basin Payweight 1682 heifer sold bred to SydGen Enhance, to Begger’s Diamond V Ranch, Wibaux, MT

Lot 2. $3,750, Isaak Payweight 827, Mar. 2018, Basin Payweight 1682 heifer sold bred to SydGen Enhance, to Begger’s Diamond V Ranch, Wibaux, MT

TOP SELLING PAIRS:

Lot 146. $5,750, Isaak Payweight 741, March 3, 2017, Basin Payweight 1682 x TC Total 410, sold bred to Musgrave 316 Exclusive, Sharon Wagner, Moose Jaw, SK

Lot 146A. $2,300, Isaak Tahoe 974, February 16, 2019 heifer calf, sired by Tehama Tahoe B767, Ron Gilliland, Davis, CA

Lot 82. $3,000, Isaak Miss Lass 5033, February 27, 2015, Sitz Upside 547W x Coalition 2368 RS, sold bred to Isaak Right Answer 6114, Zane Wicks, Richardton, ND

Lot 82A. $4,000, Isaak Tahoe 994, February 12, 2019 bull calf, sired by Tehama Tahoe B767, Dean Meyer, Dickinson, ND

Lot 48, $4500, Isaak Bullseye 748, a Feb. 2017 Mogck Bullseye x Evenson New Frontier 5107 sold bred to SS Niagra Z29 to Sharon Wagner, Moose Jaw, SK.

Lot 48A, $2000, Isaak Tahoe 9098, Feb. 2019 bull calf sired by Tehama Tahoe B767 sold to Sharon Wagner, Moose Jaw, SK