This week’s news has brought a stream of stories about the horrific flood event that washed away homes, families, businesses and communities in central Texas. I’m not sure if any parent has read the headlines and seen the photos without feeling the need to hold our children just a little bit closer.

Because it could have been us. My five children had all spend a weekend camping at the lake with their friends just a few days earlier. On July 4, we gathered with family and friends for a meal, fun in the water, and fireworks to celebrate our nation’s birthday. Many of us are either packing children up for a week of summer camp, or retrieving them home, sunburnt and bug bitten and full of dreams for next year’s fun.

To be honest, I did not really want to write about another weather event that devastated lives and changed the course of families forever. Just a couple of weeks ago, I visited with North Dakotans who were helping to pick up the scattered pieces of their neighbors lives and their own after tornadic storms with Derecho winds tore across the state. The following week, South Dakota’s Governor visited areas impacted by tornadoes in our state. Last year, I spoke with people on the front lines of response following Hurricane Helene, and neighbors in Montana who suffered terrible losses to fire.

I’ve written about blizzards, wildfires, tornadoes, floods, and I have lived through some of them as well, both literally and figuratively. I have buried a child. I have answered the phone to learn that an accident had happened and everything I knew as normal was forever shattered. I have been the person picking up the scattered shards of buildings, the pieces of a life built with skill and pride and plans for the future, the person trying to salvage wet family photographs and decide which items were important and which were too broken or wet to salvage. I have sometimes been the one identifying and tallying dead livestock, or the person fighting the wrath of nature and the odds in an attempt to save lives. I have helped measure boards and steel and put in screws and pounded nails and cooked meals and showed up when it was time to help rebuild.

The truth is, we cannot escape life without going through storms and losses. Our hearts will be broken, again and again, as hearts of families in Texas, and the hearts of us who absorbed the news of the Hill Country floods, have been broken in recent days. As C. S. Lewis wrote: “To love at all is to be vulnerable. Love anything, and your heart will certainly be wrung and possibly be broken. If you want to make sure of keeping it intact, you must give your heart to no one, not even to an animal. Wrap it carefully round with hobbies and little luxuries; avoid all entanglements; lock it up safe in the casket or coffin of your selfishness. But in that casket – safe, dark, motionless, airless – it will change. It will not be broken; it will become unbreakable, impenetrable, irredeemable. The alternative to tragedy, or at least to the risk of tragedy, is damnation. The only place outside Heaven where you can be perfectly safe from all the dangers and perturbations of love is Hell.”

So here I am, writing about yet another natural disaster, with tears in my eyes as I think about the children who lost their lives, the children who will bury their parents, the people who must now do the hard work of living after their lives have been broken. To our neighbors in Texas, we see you. We grieve for and with you. We will support you as we are able.

And this is why I write: because even when the pain is too deep for words and the “why” is unanswerable, or perhaps especially when this is so, telling the stories of the people and places we love is one of the best ways I know to honor them.