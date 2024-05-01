‘It doesn’t feel like work’ – Kodi Blotsky, Hidden Timber Ranch Mom

Kodi and her husband, Chad with their sons (left to right): Chase, Chaz and Chord. image-2

Kodi Blotsky, Hidden Timber Ranch Mom

As a young girl, Kodi Abbott would hop on Polly, her favorite pony and ride the 2 miles to her Grandma Inez’s house. “My Grandma Inez was probably one of my best friends. I would go down there to play cards and drink coffee. I can remember begging and pleading to stay overnight with grandma,” recalled Kodi Blotsky.

When Kodi and her husband, Chad, became parents, Kodi wanted this life for her own children. Moving back to the ranch came with a need for a career change after her firstborn, Chaz, was born. “I was teaching high school computers. It was rewarding but I could not find a daycare I was comfortable with and there were so many papers I had to take home each day and grade that I knew I wanted a more flexible job,” Kodi explained. About this time, the ranch employee quit. So, Kodi asked her dad, Bill, and brother, Bryan if they would consider hiring her to fill the role.

“Ranch work does not feel like “work” to me, and it allowed me and Chad to have the dual income we needed for our family,” said Kodi, who added that over time she and Chad began to build up their own cow herd.

And although she grew up working on the ranch, she said as a mom, she thinks about the cows she feeds and cares for a bit differently than before she had kids. “I always say, “if you don’t have patience, don’t work cows with me.” Cows are not meant to be running all over the place. And I tell the boys not to rev their four-wheelers because the cows need things quiet enough that they can talk to their babies. They communicate with one another all the time,'” Kodi explained. “And if I ever hear a smart remark that a cow should be able to get up right after calving, I am quick to remind the man who made the remark to think about what the cow just did – she just had a baby.”

When it came to her babies, most of the time, her sons Chaz, Chase and Chord were able to be with Kodi while she did chores. But if the job was not safe, her mom, Kay, stepped in and the boys got to stay with Grandma. “My mom was a life saver,” Kodi said. “I have been blessed with many good mom mentors – my sisters, sister-in-law and the Cattlewomen.”

Kodi’s mom introduced her to the South Dakota Cattlewomen. “Mom was a member and she needed someone to drive her to meetings. I would take her to meetings and then, I could not just sit there and not get involved,” said Kodi, who served as State President 2013-2015 and on the Beef Industry Council. Like on the ranch, the boys went with Kodi. “The ladies were amazing. They loved having the boys there and they would often ask if they could hold them.” Raising the boys on the ranch in rural Todd County came with another benefit – Country School. All three boys got to attend Klein School. It’s the same school Kodi attended Kindergarten through eighth grade. “I have always been a strong believer in Country School. Because there are at least three grades together, the kids learn from each other. And if they pick up on something quickly, they don’t get bored because in the same room there are older kids learning something new and different.” Today, Chord, 12, attends Winner Middle School. His brother, Chaz, is 19 and attends Mitchell Technical College and his brother Chase, 15, is a high school freshman attending Winner High School.

Involvement in 4-H is yet another benefit to ranch life, Kodi added. “I did 4-H when I was growing up and because I did demonstrations and special foods contests in public, I am not too shy to speak in front of people,” Kodi said. “As a teacher I could always tell which students were in 4-H or FFA. Those students seemed like the stronger leaders.” So, even though 4-H demonstrations may not have been her sons’ first choice, from the time they were Clover Buds, she made sure that along with all the projects they were excited about, her sons also gave demonstrations and signed up for at least one community project. “Sometimes I had to “force” my kids. But I wanted to make sure my kids have the confidence to speak in front of anyone,” Kodi said. “And they do.”

Kodi also made sure her sons attended Farmers Union Camp. Her son, Chaz, currently serves on the Senior Advisory Council and was selected to participate in the Farmers Union Enterprise Leadership program.