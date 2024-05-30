Italy sends army to hunt wild boar and protect lucrative pork industry

THE Italian government is sending in the army to hunt down wild boar and protect the country’s lucrative pork industry against African Swine Fever (ASF).

Fears are that the estimated 1 to 1.5 million wild boars roaming throughout the country could spread ASF to the commercial pig herd which would spell a disaster for Italy’s €8 billion prosciutto and sausage industry.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has deployed 177 soldiers to hunt the pigs and reduce the wild boar population by 80% over the next five years.

Already the high wild boar numbers are being blamed for causing numerous road accidents, destroying crops in farmers fields, and causing damage in rural areas. Their presence has triggered alarm bells with the famous pork processors in areas like Parma, the centre of Italy’s valuable cured ham industry.

Hams are left to mature for up to four years. PICTURE: Chris McCullough

Italy has already suffered outbreaks of ASF and had to cull over 30,000 domestic pigs in the Lombardy region in September 2023 where the disease took a firm hold.

Francesco Lollobrigida, Italy’s Minister for Agriculture, said: “Swine fever threatens production chains, not only pig farms and raises the spectre of thousands and thousands of pigs being slaughtered.

“We are intervening firmly to counter a health problem that can become an economic and social problem,” he said.

Other European Union countries, such as France and Belgium, have also sent their armed forces to cull wild boar in the past.

Davide Calderone, director of Assica, an association of meat and cured products manufacturers, welcomed the military’s involvement, emphasising the urgency of containing the wild boar population. David said: “There is a big problem here that puts a big supply chain at risk, and it’s right to use all means to contain and eradicate it.”