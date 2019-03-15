It’s Real – Wyoming Beef in Taiwan

The first week of October 2018 will be remembered for the opening of the Wyoming Asia-Pacific Trade Office in Taipei, Taiwan. This is the first foreign trade office that the state has had in nearly thirty years. It represents a significant opportunity to enter markets in Taiwan and throughout the region for Wyoming agricultural and mineral production, thereby adding value to our key commodities.

Wyoming Beef has stood out in discussions with Taiwanese business and government leaders over the past year. Beef was also a prominent factor in the direction and funding provided by the Wyoming legislature in 2018. The Wyoming Stock Growers Association (WSGA) together with the Wyoming Business Council have worked together closely to bring this potential to reality.

Wednesday evening, October 3rd, saw that reality on display as high-quality Wyoming Beef was served to around eighty government officials, business leaders and Wyoming guests following the formal ribbon cutting for the opening of the Trade Office. The beef came from Murraymerre Farms near Powell and was prepared in six different manners by the chefs at the Sherwood Taipei Hotel. Two additional shipments since that time have enabled the hotel to feature Wyoming Beef on their menu.

Wyoming's presence in Taipei in October was strong and received significant media attention. The official delegation led by Governor Mead included legislative leaders, state agency directors and WSGA Executive Vice President Jim Magagna. Throughout the week this delegation met with the President of Taiwan, several government agencies, educational institutions and private businesses. A separate agricultural business contingent included WSGA member Dave True, Val Murray and other agricultural producers.

This inaugural event represents only a beginning for the potential to market Wyoming Beef in Taiwan and other Asia-pacific countries as well as in key markets in the U.S. Essential to this success is the establishment of one or more beef processing facilities in Wyoming capable of providing sufficient quantities of Wyoming Beef to meet these market demands. WSGA continues to work with the Business Council, legislators, local interests and potential investors to bring this to fruition.

Wyoming cattle producers must be at the center of these efforts. Success will be measured by the value-added opportunities that provide a greater return to our producers. This, in turn, will require a commitment from producers to participate in the program. The Wyoming Beef initiative will continue to hold a prominent place in the work of WSGA in 2019.

About the Wyoming Stock Growers Association

Since 1872, the Wyoming Stock Growers Association has served the livestock business and families of Wyoming by protecting their economic, legislative, regulatory, judicial, environmental, custom and cultural interests. We promote the role of the cattle industry in resource stewardship, animal care and the production of high-quality, safe and nutritious beef. Learn more at http://www.wysga.org or call 307-638-3942.