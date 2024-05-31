It’s the law: South Dakota to implement changes to brand regulations

South Dakota Brand Inspection In South Dakota, brand inspections must be done when cattle, horses or mules located in the ownership inspection area (west side of the Missouri River) leave the ownership inspection area or change ownership. There is no requirement that livestock be branded, but inspection is required whether or not a brand is present. All counties west of the Missouri River are located within the ownership inspection area. Additional counties may petition to be included in the inspection area but must be contiguous to the current inspection area. Anyone may register a brand with the South Dakota Brand Board and registered brands are legal proof of ownership statewide. The Brand Board shall provide for the registration of livestock brands, for the inspection of livestock for ownership identification purposes, and for the enforcement of laws pertaining to the inspection, sale, branding, ownership, transportation, and theft of livestock within the ownership inspection area and the state. The South Dakota Brand Board is charged with brand registrations and inspection, and theft. Current members of the South Dakota Brand Board are: Scott Vance, Faith; Myron Williams, Wall; Lyle Spring, Union Center; Haven Stuck, Rapid City; Jesse "Jake" Longbrake, Dupree. Board members are appointed by the Governor.

Changes to the brand law in South Dakota will go into effect July 1 of this year.

Lawmakers discussed two brand-related bills this year.

HB1145, which the governor signed into law, included the language for the July 1 changes:

Inspection certificates for horses remain valid for 30 days following the inspection; Allows for the inspection of five or fewer head of livestock on a conveyance (trailer). This update allows inspectors to look at five animals or fewer on a trailer if they so choose, but they also have the option to request the unloading of one or more of the animals if needed to assist with the inspection. This segment makes a change to brand law violations. Some violations that were previously classified as Class 1 misdemeanors will now be classified as Class 2 misdemeanors. According to bill sponsor Gary Cammack, states attorneys were often reluctant to bring cases to fruition. With this change, the enforcement becomes “more like a traffic ticket” that can be issued by a brand investigator.

The Brand Board is also discussing increasing the fee for lifetime horse permits from $20 to $40.

Currently a regular horse inspection is $1 per head, an annual horse transportation permit is $3 per head, and a lifetime horse transportation permit is $20 per head.

The proposal to increase the lifetime horse permit doesn’t require approval from the full legislature, but does require a hearing before the legislative Rules Review Committee. The Rules Review Committee hearing is open to the public and is scheduled for July 10, 2024, 11 am CST in Pierre. A Brand Board meeting will follow at the same location as the Rules Review Committee, according to the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association Executive Director Doris Lauing. As of now, the location of both meetings isn’t known.

The other bill the legislators discussed, HB 1252B, would have set up districts across the state from which Brand Board members would be appointed. This would have helped ensure that Brand Board members represent the entire brand area. That bill was killed in committee. For the past several years, the five brand board members, who are appointed by the governor per state law, all lived within approximately a 100 – mile radius.

HB1252B sponsor, District 27 Representative Liz May said her bill was not an attack on current members, but an effort to increase transparency and accountability.

The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association supported HB1252B. SDSGA Brand Committee chairman Raydelle Sperle, Reva, South Dakota said they liked the idea of more equal representation from across the state. The Stockgrowers also nominated Denny Price of Buffalo and Frank Volmer of Winner to fill the open seats on the Brand Board. Neither of their recommendations were selected. The Stockgrowers are very pleased with the recent appointment of Jake Longbrake from Dupree.

Sperle said he has observed the current Brand Board trying to resolve some of the ongoing issues that the Stockgrowers have been concerned about for years.

One concern they have voiced concern about is the lack of a chief brand inspector. While they are pleased that the Brand Board did appoint three district supervisors to oversee inspectors within their respective districts, Sperle said an overall “chief” to oversee the entire staff and provide consistent training is important.

The Stockgrowers respect and appreciate the district supervisors and have no complaints about how they are carrying out their duties, but history has shown that an overall chief helps keep the program running smoothly and consistently.

Debbie Trapp, South Dakota Brand Board Executive Director said training of brand inspectors happens year-round.

“Initially, brand inspectors are trained on the proper completion of inspection forms ranging from tally sheets to local ownership inspection certificates. They receive training on how to identify brands and acceptable proof of ownership documents as provided for by the law. There are many other documents such as Out of State Brand Permits, Lifetime Horse Permits, Inspector Receipts, Market Clearances, Convey Certificates, and Shipper Permits which brand inspectors use. Brand Inspector Supervisors train brand inspectors and continue to assist them with issues as they arise,” she said.

Hold Accounts

In the past couple of years, the holds account has increased dramatically. Sperle believes more consistent training and a chief inspector who is able to dedicate his entire workday to management duties would help return some of these funds to cattle owners.

A “hold” is livestock or the funds from the livestock that await proof of ownership. For example, a rancher might ship a load of calves that, unbeknownst to him or her, includes a calf belonging to the neighbor. When the brand inspector identifies the neighbor’s calf, the check for that calf is “held” at the salebarn until the owner can prove ownership on the calf. It is ultimately the responsibility of the Brand Board to find the owner of the calf so that the owner can be paid. If proper ownership is not established, the money remains with the state.

Sometimes livestock or proceeds are held due to business disputes, marriage/divorce disputes or just because the brand is blotched or otherwise not readable.

Those claiming ownership can use paperwork to verify that they own the cattle, and the brand inspectors can clear the hold based on this proof of ownership.

If the hold is not cleared by the brand inspectors, it goes to the Brand Board office where the staff and board members themselves can work together to try to find the rightful owner.

The goal is to return all funds to livestock owners.

There are two accounts that contain hold money. The “restricted” account is comprised of more recent holds that the Brand Board is working to resolve. The “unrestricted” account is made up of funds from holds that are at least a year old, that the Brand Board has determined cannot be solved. Once money is transferred into that account, it becomes accessible to the Brand Board to use for the administration and enforcement of brand law.

“I’ve attended several Brand Board meetings and I’ve been happy to see that they Brand Board doesn’t rush into transferring into the unrestricted account. I’ve seen that they have often waited longer than a year before transferring funds to the unrestricted accounts,” said Sperle.

On February 28, 2022, the two “hold” funds totaled $267,882. Two years later, that total amount was $456,410.

Sperle reported that the Brand Board, during their May meeting, approved a motion to transfer $150,000 from the unrestricted account into another Brand Board account, to be used for every day expenses of the brand program.

Sperle said that the board does have access to other funds to help pay brand inspection program expenses. One account that can be used for that is the brand renewal account, which currently sits at about $1.6 million and is expected to receive about $2.3 million next year in brand renewal fees. Brands must be renewed every five years at $90 per brand.

In the past five years, the board has used about $1 million from the brand renewal account, so it appears that more of those funds could be put toward brand inspection program needs.

“The livestock community needs a complete accounting of revenue coming in and expenses going out,” said Sperle. He believes this accounting is needed now more than ever, since the Brand Board has unofficially discussed increasing the brand inspection fee cap.

Sperle said the Stockgrowers are concerned about the large balance in the two accounts.

Trapp told TSLN: “Numerous hours are spent by Brand Board staff thoroughly researching and assisting sellers in resolving their holds. Brand Board staff also work diligently in finding the owners of stray livestock. The reason for having the livestock ownership inspection program is to ensure sellers own the livestock they are selling or shipping out. If livestock ownership inspections were not required in the western half of South Dakota, livestock could be presented for sale with no questions asked.”

Sperle believes that a chief inspector to oversee the program could be helpful, not only because that individual could dedicate the time to tracking down livestock owners, but also because he or she could train the entire staff consistently on all aspects of brand inspection including how to determine the rightful owner to the livestock in question.

Legislators approved a bill to make minor changes to the brand law, but did not support a bill to require that Brand Board members represent designated districts throughout the state, to help gain even representation across the brand inspection area. Ruth Wiechmann | for Tri-State Livestock News 61AA9D41-D30E-4526-8A69-58D299070267

Communication, Concerns, Internal Control Review

Sperle said that often times the Stockgrowers bring concerns of ranchers to the Brand Board. Local ranchers attend area Stockgrower meetings across the state. The Stockgrowers hear ideas and concerns from ranchers on a variety of issues at the meetings, including animal identification, theft and brand inspection, among other livestock issues. “Sometimes ranchers are more comfortable talking to us than the Brand Board,” he said. The Stockgrowers then bring these concerns to the Brand Board to advocate for ranchers.

Sperle would like to remind brand owners and cattle owners across the state that all brand board meetings are open to the public.

Sperle is pleased to see that the Brand Board has hired three investigators: Adam Masters, Tim Quinn and Jim Wenning.

In response to a South Dakota Stockgrowers Association request for an audit of the Brand Board, the South Dakota Secretary of Agriculture, Hunter Roberts shared, in April of 2024, an “internal control review,” that the legislative audit department conducted. This review is not to be confused with an audit, which would have taken a much deeper look at the financial activity of the board.

The review said: “Our study was more limited than would be necessary to express an opinion on internal control of the Brand Board. Also, our study would not necessarily disclose all significant weaknesses in internal controls of the Brand Board. Accordingly, we do not express an opinion on internal control of the Brand Board in effect for fiscal years 2023 and 2022.”

Roberts told TSLN that, “The Brand Board, operating as an independent state agency, runs its payroll through the State Auditor’s office, is subject to state procurement laws, is part of the state’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, and is subject to report annually to Government Operations & Audit Committee (last report was May 2, 2023). These checks help ensure the fiscal responsibility of the board.”

Roberts did not comment on the geographic “clustering” of Brand Board members, except to report that Myron Williams of Wall had been reappointed and that Jake Longbrake from the Dupree area had been appointed.

In 2023, ad-hoc meetings were facilitated by Secretary Roberts to discuss issues relating to the South Dakota Brand Board and South Dakota brand laws. The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association, South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association, South Dakota Livestock Auction Markets Association, South Dakota Farmers Union, South Dakota Farm Bureau, and the Brand Board all participated. In an April 3, 2024 letter to SDSGA, Secretary Roberts declined to host further meetings this year because the Stockgrowers supported HB 1252 in the 2024 legislative session without consulting the other ad-oc group members.

Sperle said that despite Secretary Roberts rejecting the Stockgrowers’ request for further ad-hoc meetings to facilitate meaningful change to the Brand Board operations, the Stockgrowers are hopeful they can build a good relationship with the Brand Board.

Sperle appreciates helpful information the Brand Board has provided the Stockgrowers upon request to help them learn more about the Board’s operations.

Missing Cattle

Over the course of the past several months, the Brand Board has reported several instances of large numbers of cattle missing, in several cases over 50 head per instance.

When asked about the larger numbers of cattle missing, Trapp urged people to contact local law enforcement. She said the investigators are conducting road checks to look at livestock in transport and check for proper brand inspection paperwork, but did not go into detail about how often or where the checks are conducted.

Amber (Smith) Haskew reported cattle missing from the family ranch in Corson County in late April and again May 1. A total of 83 cows are missing as of May 30, including 30 yearlings reported in November, 2023, and 53 cows. She believes people have trespassed on her ranch several times in recent weeks in connection with the missing cattle.

In the first instance, just west of Mobridge, South Dakota, Zane Grisham noticed lights flashing around not far south of the A.C. Land & Cattle headquarters around 10:30 p.m.

“I drove down there and saw a pickup and a dirt bike. As soon as I topped the hill and they saw my lights, they split and cut their lights off; the dirt bike went west and the pickup went south. The visibility was very low; it was snowing hard enough that it covered their tracks quickly,” said Grisham, who works on the ranch.

In the second apparent theft, an armed guard hired to watch the cows left them alone from 4:30 to 8:30 a.m. on May 1, and the cattle were riled up and driven through fences.

Tracks led out of the pasture about a mile to the south, and some tracks of cattle were observed near tracks for a pickup or horse trailer, where it appeared that cattle had been trailed out in full view of the road, said Haskew.

Cows owned by A.C. Land & Cattle are identified by a hot iron brand A over C on the right rib, a numerical freeze brand on the left hip, a large yellow Richie tag in the right ear with the same number as their freeze brand, and a small yellow Y-Tex tag in the left ear, along with their Bangs vaccination metal tag in the right ear.

Cows are mainly black Angus, with a few red or brown and a few white faced cattle possible.

Anyone with information on these cattle is encouraged to call the Corson County Sheriff, Alan Dale, at 605-273-4210. Amber Haskew can be reached at EcoHealthyMeat@gmail.com



