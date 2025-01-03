It’s Tradition

“If it can go wrong, it will go wrong.” –Murphy’s Law.

I’ve said it before and I’m sure I’ll say it again: most ranchers probably feel that Murphy was an optimist. If it can go wrong, it will, and it will likely pick the worst possible time to go. Equipment will probably break down and livestock will probably sicken, die or escape at the most inauspicious times, sure as the sun rises in the east and sets in the west.

Every family has special Christmas traditions. A special meal, such as oyster soup. Singing carols together around the piano and the rare permission for kids to eat as many cookies as they like. Reading a special story. Hanging stockings or opening gifts or reading the Christmas story from the Bible.

Our family kept a tradition this Christmas that I’d rather not repeat: the well pump died on Christmas Eve. It also died on Christmas Eve in 2012.

Christmas Eve morning I was bouncing in and out, doing chores and dishes, trying to remember all the last minute prep things that always catch me scrambling. Suddenly the water pressure didn’t seem quite right.

I knew I had just turned off the last water tank I was filling, but I went out and double checked the tanks anyway. None were running over. The water pressure didn’t improve. Proud of myself for remembering the little things I usually forget before panicking, I went up to the well and checked the fuses and pushed the trip button on the control box. Surely this would solve the problem.

When I pushed the button, things started happening: buzzing and clicking and zapping and groaning noises came from the control box and the well for a few seconds and then the system tripped again.

Not. Good.

While I would have loved to strangle “Murphy” right about then, what were my options? Gripe and grumble or try to find the bright side. The well just died on Christmas Eve, yes, but at least it was 40+ degrees above zero, and not 40+ degrees below zero. My sons both chose well drilling and repair as their line of work, and both of them were literally on their way home already. Not that they wanted to spend Christmas Day pulling the well, but they were good sports about it. I wasn’t going to get a bath before church services that evening, but all the livestock tanks were full and nobody was going to get thirsty before the problem was solved. We would end up delaying our planned visit to my mom, but she would understand. Their septic system backed up in the basement especially for important occasions!

And so, we had some extra “family together” time this Christmas. My guys arrived at daylight to pull the well. Everyone made it to Christmas morning church, and we even managed a quick family picture. The well was back together and we had water running in time for me to wash the Christmas dinner dishes that afternoon. The girls and I made prime rib, glorified rice and blueberry pie. Sometimes a meal says more than the mere words, “thank you.”

In the future, I’ll thank “Murphy” to leave the well alone on Christmas Eve. Some traditions are worth keeping, but it’s alright to be picky.