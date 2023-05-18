J Spear Cattle Co. Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: May 4, 2023



Location: Belle Fouche Livestock, Belle Fouche, SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

77 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $5,172





Jayce and Tisha Shearer and their young family brought a powerful set of yearling Angus bulls to town for the annual J Spear Cattle Co. bull sale. Great set of calving ease and performance bulls that were in great condition for the sale. Fed right for heavy service and longevity. Customer service and excellent Angus bulls is the goal of the J Spear program.



Top selling bulls:

Lot 22, Rafter Q Growth Fund 2281, 3/24/2022 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund x Mogck Sure Shot to Darc Duprel, Vale, SD for $12,000.



Lot 1, JSA MVP 2062, 2/4/2022 son of M/R MVP 5247 x Mogck Entice to Schelske Angus, Virgil, SD for $11,000.



Lot 2, JSA Three Rivers 2082. 3/27/2022 son of Ellingson Three Rivers 8062 x SUA Advance 5547 to Don Fish, Buffalo Gap, SD for $10,500.



Lot 9, JSA Resilient 2122, 3/31/2022 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 x SAV Prosperity 9131 to Don Fish, Buffalo Gap, SD for $10,000.



Lot 10, JSA Resilient 2100, 3/29/2022 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 x HA Cowboy Up 5405 to Don Fish, Buffalo Gap, SD for $9,500.



Sale host Jayce Shearer at the J Spear Cattle Co. Angus bull sale













Clay, Cliff and Chris Crago, Belle Fouche, SD got a few J Spear Angus bulls.



Ed Lawrence, Alzada, MT. J Spear Cattle Co. bull buyer.






